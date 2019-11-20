Wingstop Expands International Footprint to France

The Wing Experts Open First Restaurant in Toulon, France

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brescia Investissement SAS, a brand partner of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning concept with more than 1,300 locations worldwide, today opened the doors to Wingstop’s first France location in Toulon at 28 Avenue Ste Claire, 83160 La Valette-du-Var.



“The journey of bringing Wingstop to France has been fantastic,” said Stephane Brescia, president of Brescia Investissement SAS. “It’s exciting to partner with a brand that has based its success on the quality of its food, flavors and the spirit of sharing.”

With plans to open 75 Wingstops in France by 2029, Brescia brings more than 30 years of experience operating McDonald’s restaurants in the Marseille area and recently opened the first Carl’s Jr. in France.

The new Wingstop restaurant offers specialized table service via Bluetooth technology, which enables team members to determine the exact location to deliver guests’ food within the restaurant. Fans can also enjoy an enhanced menu, complete with Wingstop’s signature offerings of bold flavours and made-to-order wings and tenders as well as tasty wraps and two local flavours: Golden Mustard and a French spin on fan-favourite Garlic Parmesan, complete with herbs de Provence.

“Any new market launch is a milestone for our brand as it demonstrates Wingstop’s ability to expand globally and reinforces the brand’s universal appeal,” said Nicolas Boudet, president of international at Wingstop. “We are especially excited about France, as it is one of the largest consumer markets in Europe and emphasizes our foray into the continent following the successful launch of our UK partnership just last year.”

The expansion into France marks Wingstop’s ninth country outside of the U.S.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,300 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans’ choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop’s menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In 2018, Wingstop’s system-wide sales increased 16% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, marking the 15th consecutive year of same store sales growth as well as 290% shareholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent brand partners who account for more than 98% of Wingstop’s total restaurant count of 1,340 as of September 28, 2019. In February 2019, the Company launched its new tagline and creative campaign “Where Flavor Gets Its Wings” and continued the rollout of national delivery. Wingstop generates more than 35% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com , the Wingstop app, and Wingbot™, Wingstop’s social ordering platform available on Facebook Messenger, Twitter, SMS text and Amazon Alexa. The Company has been ranked on Franchise Business Review’s “Top 30 Food and Beverage Franchises” (2019), Fast Casual’s “Movers & Shakers” (2019), QSR Magazine’s “The Industry’s 9 Best Franchise Deals” (2019) and “The QSR Top 50” (2019) for limited-service restaurants in the U.S.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop’s involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org .

Media Contacts

