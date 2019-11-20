A Tanzanian Delegation at Water Technology and Environment Control (WATEC) 2019 led by Prof. Kitila A. Mkumbo, PS to the Ministry of Water

WATEC 2019 is being held on November 18-21, 2019 at the InterContinental David Tel Aviv Hotel, with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of participants from around the world.

Thousands of guests from around the world came to Israel to attend the WATEC 2019, which include conferences, exhibition and professional discussions.

Among the top guests: Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor, Gajendra Singh, Indian Federal Minister of Water, Andrew Wheeler, Director of the US Environmental Protection Agency, Cecilia Avana Dapan, Ghana Minister of Sanitation and Water,

Dozens of delegates from around the world are present:

From the United Republic of Tanzania:

Zainab Angovi-Mrutu, Principal Foreign Service Officer, Tanzania MFA,

Engineer Gaudance M. Aksante, Board Member, Dar Es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority - DAWASA,

Engineer Cyprian J. Luhemeja, CEO, Dar Es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority - DAWASA,

Engineer Christian C. Gava, Head of Department of Quality Control, Dar Es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority - DAWASA,

Rosemary F. Lyamuya, Chief Internal Auditor, Dar Es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority - DAWASA

But also from India, Thailand, China, Colombia, Romania, Argentina, Chad, Ghana, Vietnam, Kenya, Singapore, Ukraine, Peru, United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Taiwan, Italy, Japan, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, South Africa, USA, as well as delegations from the World Bank and the Latin American Development Bank.

Businessmen around the world including professional water experts and key officials in state and international water organizations came to learn from the activities of the State of Israel, to recognize the cutting-edge technology needed to address current and future water challenges, and to integrate minds to look at real-world solutions for preventing and coping with water scarcity situations.

As of 2018, the global water market is estimated at nearly $ 700 billion, representing an increase of close to $ 1 billion from 2017 - Israel currently exports approximately $2.4 billion in technology and equipment annually, and this figure is climbing - and this trend is expected to continue in the years to come.

According to the United Nations and the World Water Forum, water use is growing at a rate of about 1% every year from 1980. By 2050, global water demand is projected to rise 20-30% above current water use, primarily from domestic and industrial use.

Standing on the United Nations Global Water Development Report, the current situation is that 3 out of 10 people in the world have no access to clean drinking water and over 2 billion people live in countries experiencing water shortages.

The global water crisis is increasing every year and affects both developed and developing countries. It is estimated that by 2050 more than half of the world's population will be restricted in access to water. Sustainable IoT solutions are the main growth factors in the water industry, due to the growing pressure from the global water crisis.

Israel's position as one of the world's foremost knowledge centres in the field of water is prominent. Israel's achievements as a desert state that has been able to cope with the water challenge have great potential as an economic growth engine for the country.

The WATEC event is an important and central part of the branding and marketing process of the Israeli water industry.

This year, the conference has taken a different track and has a different format than in the past, ensuring that it will reflect all fields and activity. There is also an exhibition that showcases the activity of the various companies and the latest developments, but at the same time, roundtables are held on a variety of issues.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry is leading the business part of the conference, in cooperation with the Export Institute, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Energy and Water.

The event includes a variety of events, conferences and complexes, all of which dedicated to the field of water innovation in Israel.

The conference focuses on both technological innovation in the water field and innovation in water resources management at the municipal and national levels.

There are some 70 Israeli companies offering state-of-the-art technologies in the water industry, where Israel is considered one of the leading in the world.

Eli Cohen, Minister of Economy and Industry, who has opened the conference: "The Watec exhibition is one of the world's leading international water exhibitions and presents to its critics the most innovative water technology, as well as Israeli uniqueness in efficient, economical and smart water management.

Gadi Arieli, Director of the Export Institute: "More than half of the State of Israel is desert, but despite this fact Israel does not suffer from water shortages, thanks to recycled water, desalination, irrigation, smart water management and the use and implementation of advanced technologies in the urban sector.”

The world population’s increase, the transition from rural to urban environment and the global warming create a growing need for potable water production and polluting wastewater treatment. Israel has extensive experience and knowledge in the field and is leading the digitalisation revolution of water, which includes water monitoring, water control and water network in order to optimize the water saving.

During the WATEC event, the Foreign Trade Administration, in cooperation with the Export Institute, coordinates dozens of business meetings and visits from hundreds of overseas entities at water and water facilities to show them the implementation of advanced technologies in the field and create quality business opportunities for Israeli water companies.

Among the issues to be examined: smart water, water economy management, sewage handling, data and water resources politics.

This year, the exhibition is divided into three different parts: an area, where over 160 manufacturers, companies and other organizations showcase their products and services, a networking area, and WATEC sightseeing.



