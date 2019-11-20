Global Art Auction Market Report, 2019-2024 - Market Projected to Surpass $38 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Art Auction Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The art auction market is expected to reach over $38 billion by 2024.



Key Market Insights



Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the art auction market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the art auction market.

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the art auction market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the art auction market.

The use of Artificial Intelligence technology in the global art auction market is expected to increase revenue streams, help make decisions, and enhance user experience. Since the art market is unpredictable, highly volatile, dependent on research and knowledge, and held by the reins of taste, emotions, and human subjectivity, it makes for predictive AI technology a compelling reason to harness the potential of big data. While it is not entirely replacing the human element, the technology is increasingly making the market efficient and helping to navigate the complicated terrain of information.



Market Dynamics



Growth Enablers



Art Gains Popularity as Investment

Growth of New Wealth

Evolving Art Appreciation

Growing Proliferation & Popularity of Museums

Market Restraints

Lack of Regulations, Standardization, & Transparency

Auctions Perceived as Intimidating & Overwhelming

Art Authentication in Limbo

Art Becomes Fleeting

Market Trends

AI, Big Data, & Machine Learning Find Takers

Experiencing Art & its Backstory

Female Artists Gain Ground

Blockchain Finds its Way Into Art Market

Art Auction Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by channels, price, product, and geography.



Offline segment has become more diverse in terms of lots. The offline segment is likely to retain its dominance in the market as it is one of the few cultural-led businesses that has not been affected by the digital revolution. Several vendors are offering incentives to get edgy buyers and sellers to participate in auctions. Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea have recorded massive growth. However, Europe, where most large auction houses were born, remains a broad zone of supply and export.



The top-end segment is highly concentrated due to low-profit margins with high risks. The segment is highly dependent on brand value and popularity. As the competition in the top-end segment is intense, players often undercut each other and are ready to decrease their commissions for the sake of staying competitive.



The mid-range segment is in the right place. The quality and the sheer scale of the market are beginning to increase the appeal for sellers. The US, China, and the UK account for more than 75% of the mid-range segment with China taking the lead in terms of value.



The scope of fine and decorative art segments has witnessed expansion and shrinkage with the change in definition and value. The demand is coming mostly from high-quality fine art. The collectors in Western and Eastern Asia and the Middle East are bolstering the market among global collectors. The collection is moving toward conscious consumption. As the art market is globalizing, new strategies have come forth to auction off noteworthy fine artworks outside of major art capitals. The decorative segment is growing at a stable rate as it is not necessarily subject to speculative collecting.



Art Auction Market: Geography



North America witnessed solid growth in 2018, with the US holding a strong position in the market. The region accounts for more than 50% of the high-end collector base, a position it has held for over two decades in the face of intense globalization and shifting infrastructures of wealth.



As the APAC market is at the center of capital flows across the globe, the region is benefitting from structural changes, which are demonstrating the highest potential for the market. Collectors in the region prefer buying at auctions over art fairs. A stable eco-political climate and the increased confidence in spending have resulted in the thriving auction market. Vendors can substitute loss in Europe through growth in Asia.



Key Vendor Analysis



The market is a duopoly - Sotheby's and Christie's. This is mainly because of the growing number of wealthy buyers that are contesting for a dwindling supply of the most famous artists. Both the firms have combined sales of more than 80% of works going for more than $1 million, and the competition between them is active. As Sotheby's goes private, it is expected to intensify as the company regains its ability to compete more successfully with Christie's without having to cut back on its negotiation for guarantees, specifically in high-value assignments. Phillips, however, while still far behind in terms of revenues, is showing quite some potential in catching up.



Key Vendors

China Guardian

Christie's

Phillips de Pury& Company

Poly Auction

Sotheby's

Other Prominent Vendors

Artcurial

Artsy

Beijing Council International Auction Company

Bonhams

Bruun Rasmussen

DESA Unicum

Dorotheum

Doyle

Grisebach

Heritage Auctions

Invaluable

Koller Auctions

K Auction

KettererKunst

Lempertz

Mainichi Auction

Paddle8

SBI Art Auction

Seoul Auction

Zhong Cheng Auction

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 State of The Global Economy



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Growth Enablers

8.2 Market Restraints

8.3 Market Trends



9 Global Art Auction Market

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Channel

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Offline

10.4 Online



11 By Price

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Top END

11.4 Mid Range

11.5 Low End



12 By Product

12.1 Market Snapshot& Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Fine Art

12.4 Decorative Art

12.5 Antiques



13 By Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot& Growth Engine

13.2 Overview



14 North America



15 APAC



16 Europe



17 RoW



18 Competitive Landscape

18.1 Competition Overview



19 Market Vendor Analysis

19.1 Market Ranking Analysis



20 Key Company Profiles

20.1 Sotheby's

20.2 Christie's

20.3 Phillips de Pury& Company

20.4 Poly Auction

20.5 China Guardian



21 Other Prominent Vendors

21.1 Artcurial

21.2 Artsy

21.3 Beijing Council International Auction Company

21.4 Bonhams

21.5 Bruun Rasmussen

21.6 DESA Unicum

21.7 Dorotheum

21.8 Doyle

21.9 Grisebach

21.10 Heritage Auctions

21.11 Invaluable

21.12 Koller Auctions

21.13 K Auction

21.14 Ketterer Kunst

21.15 Mainichi Auction

21.16 Paddle8

21.17 SBI Art Auction

21.18 Seoul Auction

21.19 Lempertz

21.20 Zhong Cheng Auction

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/huxnzy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.