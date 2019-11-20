Philter Labs, Inc. and Greenlane Sign Channel Partnership in U.S. and Canada for Revolutionary Personal Filtration Accessories

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philter Labs, Inc., a technology company pioneering a new category of micro personal filtration accessories today announced an exclusive channel partnership with Greenlane Holdings, Inc., one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories. Greenlane is introducing and distributing PHILTER’s groundbreaking filtration technology to vape shops, licensed dispensaries and smoke shops in the United States and Canada.



“We are honored to be a part of Greenlane’s elite portfolio of brands. Their expertise and reach within the industry will enable us to quickly fulfill and service the many customers who we know will benefit from our sophisticated and portable filters,” states Christos Nicolaidis, Founder and CEO, Philter Labs, Inc.

GNLN will be offering PHILTER’s two hero products, the POCKET and the PHLIP, to wholesale accounts across N. America. Available in pre-packaged POP display units of 18 and 10 respectively, retailers will be able to offer their customers both options with an upfront buy-in of less than $300. Competitively priced at $14.99 and $29.99, the POCKET and the PHLIP are the perfect add-on sale when featured at the register.

Technology to Empower Those who Vape (and Those who Don’t)

Having only entered the market a couple of months ago, PHILTER has already made a dynamic impact on the industry with distinct products and evolved messaging. Designed to empower those who vape with the option to filter their secondhand emissions, users can now keep the air around them smoke-free without sacrificing their lifestyle.

Powered by Zero-5™ Technology, a patented multi-stage filtration process that eliminates smoke and odor, PHILTER’s products make a social statement while preserving personal rights.

About Philter Labs, Inc.

Philter Labs, Inc. is a technology company creating advanced solutions for the modern- day vaper. Pioneering a new category of personal filtration accessories, Philter Labs, Inc. invented Zero-5™ Technology, the first-of-its-kind, scientific process to eliminate smoke and vape through a series of molecular changes that results in zero emissions. Offering practical, reliable products that encourage conscientious, universally acceptable vaping practices, PHILTER™ is on a mission to serve as a catalyst for necessary and impactful social and environmental change. For additional information, please visit PhilterLabs.com

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION

Heidi Groshelle

Groshelle Communications

415.307.1380

PR@PhilterLabs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.