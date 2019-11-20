“One-Stop-Shop” for green accessories, humble+fume partners with Eco Four Twenty for innovative products and tentpole events across North America

humble+fume is the leading distributor for green accessories while Eco Four Twenty is known for premium products for the eco-conscious consumer

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- humble+fume , one of North America's leading distributors of accessories and Toronto-based company, Eco Four Twenty have announced a Canada-wide distribution partnership agreement. Together both companies will collaborate to promote eco-friendly accessories at major industry events in North America, including MJBizCon . Eco Four Twenty’s award-winning Personal Air Filter , was recently named “Most Innovative New Product of 2019” by humble+fume.



“We are so excited to collaborate with humble+fume on revolutionary eco-friendly accessories. To be recognized for our Personal Air Filter by a company that has set the gold standard for green accessories in the North American market is truly an honour,” said Michael Ghazal, Founder and CEO of Eco Four Twenty.

The Personal Air Filter has been creating a considerable buzz with customers for its innovative replaceable filtration technology. Encased in a high-quality aluminum exterior, the filter can reduce up to 80 per cent of plastic waste because of how lightweight and effective its replacements are. With the holiday season approaching, the Personal Air Filter is becoming a gift list must-have.

For more information, visit https://ecofourtwenty.com/ or go to https://humbleandfume.com/ .

About Eco Four Twenty: Eco Four Twenty stands committed to making eco-friendly products that are good for both the consumer and the environment. With years of experience in product design, development and filtration technology, Eco Four Twenty’s product collection is sold in shops and dispensaries across the world. The company’s top-selling Personal Air Filter is already a big hit with consumers who want to enjoy their vaping experience in an environmentally-friendly manner. The filter was recently awarded “Most Innovative New Product of 2019” by humble+fume, one of North America's leading distributors of green lifestyle accessories.

For media inquiries or product details, please contact Danielle McKay, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Danielle@marigoldpr.com , 905-808-7230, Marigold Marketing & PR.

