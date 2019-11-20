Aragon Research Positions Ramp as Specialist in Globe for Enterprise Video

Evaluation based on completeness of strategy and performance

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramp , the leading provider of enterprise video delivery solutions, announced today the company has been identified by Aragon Research, Inc., as a Specialist in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2019 1. Aragon Research looks at three different dimensions when evaluating the participants in a market: strategy, performance and reach.



“We believe this positioning from Aragon Research affirms our strong execution of a solid strategy focused solely on successful video distribution behind the corporate firewall,” said Denise Iverson, Vice President of Marketing for Ramp. “We help our customers of every size and from every industry deliver unlimited and uninterrupted streaming video at the most fundamental level—the network.”

Ramp solves network congestion created by live and on-demand video streaming. Using multicasting and intelligent video caching software, our eCDN solutions, AltitudeCDN™ , efficiently, reliably and securely optimize video distribution behind the firewall to save network capacity, protect business-critical operations, and deliver the best quality viewer experience.

The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2019 is available from the Aragon Research website. More information about AltitudeCDN Multicast+ and OmniCache™ can be found at Ramp.com .

About Ramp

Ramp is focused on helping every organization tap into the power of enterprise streaming video. Our enterprise content delivery network (eCDN), Ramp AltitudeCDN™, is designed to drastically reduce the bandwidth needed to stream uninterrupted, high-quality video—saving network capacity for business-critical operations. Using multicasting, video caching, or a combination of both, Ramp significantly minimizes the bandwidth required to distribute live and on-demand video on corporate networks. Our software deploys entirely behind your firewall for maximum security and scales easily as demand for video grows. AltitudeCDN works with virtually any modern video platform and is tightly integrated with leading streaming video solutions. With centralized management, monitoring and insightful analytics, you get unprecedented visibility into and control over network performance to deliver the highest-quality viewer experience. Visit Ramp.com for more information.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

1 Aragon Research. “The Aragon Research Globe for Video Enterprise, 2019” by Jim Lundy, November 2019.

Contact: Denise Iverson Ramp Holdings (857) 202-3477 diverson@ramp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.