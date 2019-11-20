Global Eddy Current Testing Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eddy Current Testing - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Eddy Current Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$993.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 9.5%.



Conventional Eddy Current Testing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$596.4 Million by the year 2025, Conventional Eddy Current Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$40.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Conventional Eddy Current Testing will reach a market size of US$21.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$241.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Ashtead Technology Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Eddyfi NDT Inc. (Canada)

Ether NDE Ltd (United Kingdom)

Fidgeon Ltd (United Kingdom)

General Electric Company (USA)

ibg NDT Systems Corporation (USA)

Magnetic Analysis Corporation Inc. (USA)

Mistras Group, Inc. (USA)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

TUV Rheinland AG (Germany)

Zetec Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Eddy Current Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Conventional Eddy Current Testing (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Remote Field Testing (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Alternating Current Field Measurement (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Eddy Current Array (Technique) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Pulsed Eddy Current Testing (Technique) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Near-Field Testing (Technique) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Eddy Current Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Conventional Eddy Current Testing (Technique) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Remote Field Testing (Technique) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Alternating Current Field Measurement (Technique) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Eddy Current Array (Technique) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Pulsed Eddy Current Testing (Technique) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Near-Field Testing (Technique) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Eddy Current Testing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Conventional Eddy Current Testing (Technique) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Remote Field Testing (Technique) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Alternating Current Field Measurement (Technique) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Eddy Current Array (Technique) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Pulsed Eddy Current Testing (Technique) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Near-Field Testing (Technique) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k5qm97

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.