Ruling MPLA party confident in 2020 general budget

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 20 - The 2020 State General Budget (OGE) shows a possible and necessary balances to effectively ensure that commitments undertaken by the State are fulfilled. ,

The assurance came from the ruling MPLA party's Parliamentary bench leader, Américo Cuononoca, at draft budget voting session on Tuesday.

The politician described the exercise as a huge challenge, due to declining trend of revenues.

He spoke of the Government effort to keep the state functional and protect Angolans, correcting structural problems to ensure the sustainability of resources.

As for the general discussion and approval of the 2020 OGE, he clarified that the country stands firm "and Angolans trust the Commander who takes the plane safely and responsibly."

Américo Cuononoca welcomed the inclusion in next year's budget proposal of a set of actions aimed at improving the living conditions of citizens.

He highlighted, among others, the local development and the fight against poverty worth 87.4 billion kwanzas, improving the quality and development of primary education (106.8 million kwanzas) and combat major endemics estimated at 157 billion kwanzas.

He also stressed the expansion of access to electricity in urban and rural areas (59.3 billion kwanzas), decentralisation and implementation of local government ( 50.8 billion kwanzas), as well as the construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure worth Akz 151.8 billion.

At the social level, the MP also mentioned the "Criança Valor" Programme, which, under the Social Protection Support Project in Angola with UNICEF, should cover around 20,000 children through cash transfers.

This is a programme financially and technically backed by the World Bank, which foresees to benefit about one million children.

