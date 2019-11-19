Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) and trade under the ticker symbol “AMHCU” beginning November 20, 2019. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will trade and are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “AMHC” and “AMHCW,” respectively.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on target businesses in healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

BMO Capital Markets Corp. and SVB Leerink LLC are serving as book-running managers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets Corp., attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, by telephone at 800-414-3627 or by email at BMOProspectus@bmo.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on November 19, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

