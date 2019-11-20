Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC: SVSN) Progresses on $90 million Legal Hemp NYSE Listed REIT

"Eco Allies, which has a 100% ownership stake in CannaFlora Farms and Climate Cure Capital is grossly undervalued in light of its current market cap"

Eco Allies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVSN)

Eco Allies, which has a 100% ownership stake in CannaFlora Farms and Climate Cure Capital is grossly undervalued in light of its current market cap” — Jack Honour, CEO, Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC: SVSN)

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EmergingGrowth.com, a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth markets and companies, reports on Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN).

Eco Allies’s, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN) bold foray into the lucrative global hemp market—a market projected to hit $26.6 billion by 2025 according to a report by ResearchAndMarkets—is beginning to pay off.

With hemp as a base raw material, over 25,000 products can be produced and because cannabis containing the psychoactive ingredient THC, is illegal under U.S. Federal Law, Eco Allies, Inc. chose to focus only on legal cannabis, i.e., hemp.

Eco Allies, Inc. has formed Amalgamated Agricultural Properties Inc. (AAPI) (http://hempreit.biz) to establish a mission critical foundation for its venture into hemp with its planned registration, for a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) listing, to be filed with the SEC for a $90 million Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

APPI’s purpose is to acquire farms and properties for growing hemp. AAPI will then be leasing its properties to Eco Allies, Inc.’s own hemp centric businesses, as well as to third party hemp growers.

Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN) currently owns 500,000 shares of AAPI’s 5 million authorized shares, with 90% of the remaining authorized shares (4,500,000 shares) to be sold for $20.00 per share yielding AAPI $90 million to complete letters of intent (LOI’s) that AAPI is procuring.

Eco Allies, Inc.’s shareholders will ultimately be the beneficial owners of 10% of AAPI’s 5 million shares then outstanding for $10 million in shareholder equity.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) grew from $20.00 to $130.00 per share in 18 months.

Further, “Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., (NYSE: IIPR) has demonstrated that a cannabisrelated REIT can be a success as its stock has grown dramatically in price from its IPO. Its management and founders reflect the rare expertise required to be successful in this business and our Farming Advisors, John Toth (member of the Eco Allies, Inc. Board of Directors), and Shad Sullivan (Member of the Climate Cure Board of Directors) are in the same league. Eco Allies, Inc. is another pioneer following the success of, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., (NYSE: IIPR), Unlike IIPR however, Eco Allies, Inc. seeks to advance the legal cannabis REIT model to benefit AAPI, and Eco Allies, Inc. through its relationship with AAPI.” said Honour.

The AAPI REIT, of which Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN) is the current principal shareholder has already aroused sharp interest from Wall Street investors who are keen on venturing into the legal cannabis space.

In order to assist with the development of AAPI, Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN) has incorporated into its a “Who’s Who” of the hemp industry into its board of directors.

Hemp (AKA cannabis) is now legal under Federal law (U.S. Farm Bill of 2018).

Because cannabis containing the psychoactive ingredient THC, is illegal under U.S. Federal Law, Eco Allies, Inc. chose to focus only on legal cannabis, i.e., hemp. With hemp, as a base raw material, over 25,000 products can be produced.

AAPI will pay Las Vegas based Eco Allies, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: SVSN) management fees and provide Eco Allies, Inc. with long-term favorable lease rates for use of AAPI’s properties. Upon its registration with the NYSE, AAPI will be a fully reporting public company in the form of a legal Cannabis Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that issues periodic financial and operational disclosures.

Acreage is the Holy Grail

Among the many products made from hemp, CBD can generate as much as $180,000 (CAD)/$140,000 (USD) per acre. This is according to research based on the Canadian market, which research is more readily available because at this time, Canada has more progressive cannabis laws than the U.S. The chart below gives a detailed breakdown of the potential revenue from one acre of hemp.



APPI’s purpose is to acquire farms and properties for growing hemp. AAPI will then be leasing its properties to Eco Allies, Inc.’s own hemp centric businesses, as well to third party hemp growers. Eco Allies, Inc. has been assisting AAPI so it possesses a qualified team to operate successfully and cohesively with Eco Allies, Inc. AAPI’s roster of officers and directors reflects this was achieved.

You can view the full team here: http://www.hempreit.biz/

Clearly, acreage is the Holy Grail in hemp cultivation. Revenues are a direct function of how many acres that can be grown. But expanding controlled acreage is easier said than done. Farmland is increasingly expensive in the U.S. Prices have increased consistently since the early 1990s and even defied the 2008 financial crisis. This is according to analysis by The Motley Fool, and cited on USA TODAY.

But here again, Eco Allies, Inc.’s innovative strategy shines. Targeting Florida’s warm climate, allows 3 crops per year to be cultivated from the same acreage. The high cost of farmland presents a challenge to the vast majority of hemp cultivators as legal cannabis is still a development stage industry and the vast majority of companies in the space are currently not generating sufficient revenues or cash flows to purchase irrigated farmland.

The average price of U.S. farmland is currently around $2,728, according to the aforementioned Motley Fool analyst. Through the planned $90 million-dollar US REIT, Eco Allies, Inc. will be able to access a considerable amount of acreage. This translates into an opportunity to generate strong revenues long-term. This is not a typo, but a calculation based on the average revenue per acre of hemp can be $100,000+ for hemp.

U.S. farmland prices have increased consistently since early 1990s

Unlike others, Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN) found a way to get the smart money into legal cannabis through a planned NYSE listed REIT that will lease land only for growing legal cannabis (i.e., hemp). Without resorting to shareholder-unfriendly financial acrobatics, this REIT would allow Eco Allies, Inc. to gain reduced cost access to substantial acreage of irrigated farmland for hemp cultivation and product manufacturing.

Eco Allies, Inc. CEO, Jack Honour, commented on how their ingenious strategy allows the Company to avoid share dilution because the need to raise capital has been effectively transferred to another entity.

“A REIT is designed to raise capital to acquire real estate. In this instance, AAPI can raise the cash it needs through a deal with a major Wall Street Firm to purchase farmland to grow hemp. The Eco Allies, Inc. strategy leverages conventional funding, expenditure reduction, and innovative generation of revenue, to produce, and then vastly increase legal cannabis cash flows for it and its shareholders,” commented Jack Honour, CEO of Eco Allies, Inc..

The Climate Cure Acquisition

“Eco Allies, Inc.’s recent acquisition of Climate Cure Capital Corporation added another thoroughbred to the Eco Allies, Inc. stable and furnishes Eco Allies, Inc. with the way to add a number of revenue generators to increase Company profits.” Stated Jack Honour Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN)

Eco Allies, Inc. acquired 100% of Climate Cure Capital Corporation’s stock in exchange for five million shares of Eco Allies, Inc. restricted common stock. Eco Allies, Inc.’s General Counsel, Arnold F. Sock, is a founder, officer, and board member of Climate Cure Capital Corporation.

Climate Cure Capital®, the recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, is the result of more than 40 years of combined experience in project design, management, and implementation in GHG (Greenhouse Gas) reduction and renewable energy arenas. Our strategy is to identify specific opportunities to provide, emission reduction or energy efficiency opportunity in the early stages of a development. Climate Cure provides its innovative solutions and technologies while it directs and manages the necessary technical consultants and becomes the repository for all of a carbon related project’s data.

Climate Cure has an experienced management team.

You can view the full team here: http://climatecurecapital.com/

These credits have value. Depending on the market, the 295,000 credits held by Climate Cure Capital can be sold for between $10.00 and $14.00 each, providing $295,000 to $413.000 in cash proceeds. Eco Allies, Inc. will sell the credits to finance its ongoing progress to have AAPI’s $90 million REIT listed on the NYSE.

Climate Cure Capital Corporation (CCCC) has farmed and harvested its proprietary Paulownia trees for the Ortigalita Power Plant in California of which Climate Cure owns 30%. Climate Cure has in stock 5,000,000 seeds for these proprietary trees it developed through non-genetic modification. It will also be burning hemp chaff and hemp by-products to create green gas, electricity, and carbon and emission offset credits.

According to Philip Scalzo, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/philip-scalzo-731a5830/) who was instrumental in analyzing CCCC’s the Paulownia trees, and their potential market value to Eco Allies, Inc. concluded that a 2,000 lb. tree is 70% water and 30% dry matter. CCCC is expected to recover 94% or 564 lbs. of the dry matter, (which will still contain 10% moisture) and sell it to a customer for $140.00 per ton, or $43.86 for each tree.

Eco Allies, Inc.’s now wholly owned subsidiary CCCC has 5,000,000 seeds in stock of which it expects to yield over $200,000,000.

Climate Cure’s other plans include, mitigating dairy farm excrement, a major source of methane pollution using its Tree to mix with to form a more cleaner burning pellet fuel, thus reducing methane pollution through a process that combines the trees with the excrement to provide the fuel pellets.

Last but not least, it will produce biochar. Biochar is a type of charcoal that is a soil amendment and is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years to enhance the soil for better growing properties for extensive periods. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis and is now in great demand with hemp farmers.

Just like humans and animals require and breath oxygen, hemp breathes carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas that produces global warming). Mother nature provides the source of what plants and animals need to breath to co-exist and exist. Hemp provides a particularly effective method to reduce greenhouse gases simply from growing it and in other ways (See later.).

These credits result from the growth of hemp already being grown for whatever products it is to produce. As such it is an additional revenue source through from the same activity. It requires no additional cost or action other than for paperwork, tracking, and brokering costs. These are limited costs. The majority of the sales proceeds therefrom thereby drops to the bottom line.

Because of the foregoing, Climate Cure can add a significant amount to the Company’s bottom line. Climate Care can therefore now have a significant upside effect of shareholder value.

CannaFlora Farms, Inc. – The Latest Subsidiary

Eco Allies, Inc. recently formed CannaFlora Farms, Inc. It also has an incredible business model and itself could witness exponential growth in revenue in coming years. CannaFlora will provide various services to the AAPI REIT including finding and assisting with acquisition of hemp suitable farmland. In addition, it will handle product aspects and help with sale of high quality and very valuable hemp seeds, in addition to handling other operational activities involved in the hemp product manufacturing. CannaFlora Farms has an important role from management of hemp growing, to turning hemp into valuable products, and directly generating its own significant revenue and income through its own operations.

Grossly undervalued

Jack Honour, CEO, Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN) stated “Eco Allies, Inc., which has a 100% ownership stake in CannaFlora Farms and Climate Cure Capital is grossly undervalued in light of its current market cap of around $9.81 million versus its subsidiaries’ potential to rake in revenues and income in the millions in the near term of operation without land acquisition costs, debt financing costs, or stock dilution.”

Mr. Honour continued, “Eco Allies, Inc.s potential to become a billion-dollar company from revenue and income produced by the AAPI REIT, and its subsidiaries cannot be downplayed. REITS require that 90% of their income be distributed to their shareholders, and as a significant shareholder in AAPI, Eco Allies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SVSN) could look forward to significant income from its AAPI holdings (as well as the potential benefit of holding AAPI stock that may significantly increase in value). Eco Allies, Inc. has a stable of diversified companies to establish of tremendous shareholder value.”

Jack Honour CEO

818-326-6018

info@stereovision.com

Primary Logo

Eco Allies, Inc.

OTC Pink: SVSN

About EmergingGrowth.com

EmergingGrowth.com is a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth markets and companies. Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets due to, among other reasons, trading price or market capitalization. We look for strong management, innovation, strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long- term growth. Aside from being a trusted resource for the Emerging Growth info-seekers, we are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. Through our parent Company, we also have the ability to facilitate road shows to present your products and services to the most influential investment banks in the space.

All information contained herein as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive. All material is for informational purposes only, is only the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. This report is not without bias. EmergingGrowth.com has motivation by means of either self-marketing or EmergingGrowth.com has been compensated by or for a company or companies discussed in this article. EmergingGrowth.com has been compensated fifteen thousand dollars and four million five hundred thousand restricted shares of Eco Allies, Inc., formerly Stereo Vision, Inc. over one year ago in consideration for its work with Eco Allies, Inc. Stereo Vision, Inc. EmergingGrowth.com may or may not receive additional compensation, details about which can be found in our full disclosure, which can be found here, https://emerginggrowth.com/7876682-7/‎. You can easily loose money investing in highly speculative small cap stocks like the ones mentioned within. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed within. When EmergingGrowth.com is long shares it will sell those shares. In addition, please make sure you read and understand the Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and the Disclosure posted on the EmergingGrowth.com website.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.