Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees Statement Regarding Recent Campus Incidents

/EIN News/ -- Syracuse, New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kathy Walters, chair of Syracuse University’s Board of Trustees issued the following statement this evening regarding recent events on campus:

This is a deeply painful and unsettling time for our students and our whole Orange community. We have been attacked – from inside our home and from the outside world. While it’s easy to spread words of hatred, Chancellor Syverud has been relentlessly focused on the safety of our community, and the well-being of our students, driving action and effecting real change on our campus.

The Board of Trustees stands behind our Chancellor. We stand with our students. And we stand for what’s right.

That commitment and tenacity is reflected in the comprehensive and thorough document the Chancellor delivered to our campus community earlier today. What he and members of his leadership team put forward is a plan with actionable solutions with real timelines, real deliverables, real resources and real accountability.

That’s what our students are asking for, that’s what our students deserve.

