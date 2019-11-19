NexusTours reports strong growth of online sales at World Travel Market

/EIN News/ -- CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTours reported last week that their NexusCube booking platform had seen a strong uptake in users following its implementation 12 months ago, that in turn had generated a significant growth in online sales. The announcement was made by Ruben Gutierrez, President of Destination Services, at the World Travel Market in London which took place this year between November 4 and 7, 2019.



Gutierrez added, “This has been an exciting and transformative year for NexusTours, in which we have been able to harness the latest technology to offer our trade partners a powerful booking engine, while continuing to optimize the service levels that we offer to our end customers. The NexusCube platform has enabled us to become not only Local Experts but Local Experts Online. The platform now includes over 16,000 hotels worldwide together with thousands of our most popular tours and excursions across our destinations; offering our trade partners even more flexibility when planning their customers' vacations.”

The leading destination management company that offers tours and services in 19 countries and 56 destinations across the Caribbean, Central America and North America had a full schedule of meetings during the event where they presented the NexusCube to leading hotel chains and travel partners from across the globe.

Representing NexusTours at the event were: Ruben Gutierrez, President of Destination Services; Roberto Bermudez, Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product; Nadia Younes, Commercial Director Europe & MEAPAC; Sham Ganiwalla, Business Development Director Europe & ME; Nora Blasco, Corporate Director Service Center, and Nadia Galvan, Regional Contract Manager.

Nora Blasco, Corporate Director Service Center, was also present and attended a series of meetings with companies specializing in group travel along with sourcing opportunities to optimize XML integrations for the new booking platform.

About NexusTours

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America with offices located in 19 countries and across 56 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 16,000 hotels, transfer services (including shared, private and luxury options) from all airports and ports, over 4,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service. Part of the Sunwing Travel Group, NexusTours provides destination services for a number of leading North American and European travel companies including Sunwing Vacations, Vacation Express and TUI Travel Group along with over 1,500 travel partners across Latin America, Mexico, North America and Europe. NexusCube is a ‘one-stop shop’ where travel partners can find all kind of travel services provided by local experts, in the destinations they have customer support operations. The online platform includes options to select hotels, transfers, tours and excursions and gives immediate confirmations for all services booked. For more information on how to access the platform please visit https://corporate.nexustours.com/corporate/

Media Inquiries

Milagros Alfonzo, Communication Supervisor - malfonzo@nexustours.com

Pablo Gutierrez, Senior Corporate Director Strategy & Marketing - pgutierrez@nexustours.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c6042e7-55b4-484b-8939-5fc6dd8340c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66c55915-0339-496b-80b3-59907afaf0b4

NexusTours World Travel Market NexusTours World Travel Market NexusTours World Travel Market NexusTours World Travel Market



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.