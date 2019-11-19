Vornado Continues to Lead in Sustainability: Awarded NAREIT’s Leader in the Light Award for the Tenth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that for the tenth consecutive year it has been awarded the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NAREIT) 2019 Leader in the Light Award for sustainability for diversified REITs. Contributing to the success in earning the Leader in the Light Award was Vornado’s high standing in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). In 2019 Vornado ranked number 4 among all responding listed companies in the United States, and placed in the top 6% of GRESB respondents worldwide.



Vornado continues to lead the industry in sustainability owning and operating more than 26 million square feet of LEED certified buildings, with over 22 million square feet at LEED Gold. More information can be found in Vornado’s 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which can be viewed at www.vno.com.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT:

JOSEPH MACNOW

(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.