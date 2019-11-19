SUMR Brands Announces CEO Transition

/EIN News/ -- WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUMR Brands ("SUMR Brands" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SUMR), a global leader in premium infant and juvenile products, today announced that Mark Messner will be stepping down as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer to pursue other opportunities and spend time with his family. The Board of Directors has begun a search for an interim CEO to replace Mr. Messner, who will remain in his role to assist in the transition until December 13, 2019 or such earlier date that his successor is appointed.



About SUMR Brands, Inc.

Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the Company is a global leader of premium juvenile brands driven by a commitment to people, products, and purpose. The Company is made up of a diverse group of experts with a passion to make family life better by selling proprietary, innovative products across several core categories. For more information about the Company, please visit www.sumrbrands.com.

Company Contact:

Chris Witty

Investor Relations

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com







