Secretary Perry Hosts DOE Secretary’s Honor Awards Ceremony and Bids Farewell to All

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) held its annual Secretary’s Honor Awards Ceremony at DOE Headquarters. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry hosted the event, recognizing the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond in fulfilling DOE’s mission and serving the Nation.

“I could not be more proud of my entire DOE family,” said Secretary Perry. “Now you’re probably tired of hearing me say that, as your Secretary, I’ve had the coolest job in the world. It’s because of you, the men and women here in this room and across our DOE enterprise. Thanks to the wonderfully innovative minds here and elsewhere and to those who support them, we have seen energy progress that is truly historic.”

As his last address to all DOE employees before he resigns, Secretary Perry also thanked all DOE employees for their hard work and commitment to DOE’s mission. “In all that we’re doing or hope to do, we are striving to create a better nation and a better world for our fellow human beings,” he said. “As I enter my final weeks as Secretary, I can truly say that, working together, we have made real strides toward that goal. It is my hope that one day you will look back as I will knowing that we touched lives and served our country well.”

In total, 921 employees across DOE and the federal government were recognized both individually and in teams for their hard work and dedication to public service. Some of the achievements are:

Strengthened cybersecurity

Groundbreaking advancements to U.S. healthcare

Development of high-performance supercomputers

Enhanced DOE internal controls

Continued progress in stockpile stewardship

Strengthened nonproliferation efforts

Advancement of U.S. and global goals for nuclear security

In addition, three DOE Senior Executive Service members were recognized for receiving Presidential Rank Awards in 2018. Two executives received the highest honor, the Distinguished Rank Award, and one executive received the Meritorious Rank Award.

View the full list of awardees.

###