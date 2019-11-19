DCHFA’s Board of Directors Seats New Member, Heather Howard

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial real estate industry expert Heather Howard is now a member of the DC Housing Finance Agency’s (DCHFA) Board of Directors. On November 18th Howard was sworn-in by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The Council of the District of Columbia confirmed Howard’s nomination to the Board on October 7, 2019. Howard is the Senior Development Manager at FD Stonewater, a boutique real estate brokerage, investment, development and asset management firm. Current Chairman Buwa Binitie and members Stanley Jackson and Bryan “Scottie” Irving have been re-appointed to DCHFA’s Board of Directors.

“Heather’s knowledge and experience in development, project management, residential and commercial real estate are major assets to DCHFA’s Board of Directors and correlate to the Agency’s mission of advancing the District’s housing priorities. The entire Board looks forward to Heather sharing her expertise with us,” stated Todd A. Lee, Executive Director & CEO.

Upon joining DCHFA’s Board Howard stated, “I am honored to serve on the Board for DCHFA. I look forward to working with DCHFA and its partners on both existing and new initiatives that continue the District’s efforts in making affordable homeownership attainable for all individuals.”

In her role at FD Stonewater, Howard provides project management leadership and oversight for development projects nationally. Howard is an institutional commercial real estate professional with more than 13 years of experience in commercial real estate development and asset management in the Washington, D.C. area. Howard’s extensive development experience includes overseeing all aspects of the development process, including acquisition, entitlement, design and construction management, for mixed-use, residential, office, retail and hotel projects in urban environments. She has managed new construction, base building renovations and tenant improvements of more than 2.9 million square feet of space in excess of $700 million.

Howard earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Marketing from The George Washington University and a Master of Science in Real Estate Development from The Colvin Institute of Real Estate Development at the University of Maryland, College Park. She is an active member of the Urban Land Institute and African American Real Estate Professionals of DC.



The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P A+ rated issuer in its 40th year of serving Washington, D.C.’s residents. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for DC residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

Yolanda McCutchen DC Housing Finance Agency 202-777-1650 ymccutchen@dchfa.org



