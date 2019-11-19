Jostens Unveils Innovative Technology-Enabled Championship Ring

Exclusive Champ DX Championship Ring by Jostens digitally preserves and presents the highlights of a championship season.

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the leading provider of custom products serving the K-12 and college markets including hand-crafted jewelry for high school, college, and professional sports teams, has announced the introduction of the Champ DX Championship Ring – the first and only championship ring that digitally preserves and presents video and photo highlights of a winning season.

The Champ DX Ring, exclusively offered by Jostens and launched in time to celebrate this fall’s high school and college champions, combines the time-honored tradition of a championship ring with modern near field communication technology. This combination results in the ability to store and view video and photo highlights from a championship season through the ring itself.

“Jostens has a long-standing tradition of celebrating champions at every level, and our Champ DX Ring brings an exciting element of digital technology to that tradition,” said Jostens Chief Marketing Officer Ann Carr. “We can’t wait to see how teams across the country capture and celebrate the highlights of their season with this ring.”

Jostens piloted the Champ DX Ring and technology last year with the Valley Christian High School Warriors football team from San Jose, California. “We were excited about the opportunity to be the first team in the nation to offer the Champ DX Ring,” said Warriors coach Mike Machado. “The technology provided a wow-factor that made it unlike any other championship ring we’ve ever been awarded, and it was fun to be able to give these rings to our players to commemorate another successful season.”

Digital content in the Champ DX Ring is made accessible through a free mobile app made available by Galatea, Jostens partner in this exclusive endeavor. “Galatea is honored to work with Jostens in delivering new ways for students to capture their moments that matter,” said Galatea founder Chi Huynh.

“The Champ DX Ring is game-changer for the team sports championship market,” said Jostens sales representative Eric Persson, who worked with Valley Christian High School to design and award their digitally-enabled rings. “It gives any kind of championship team the ability to digitally preserve moments from the season and re-live them in future years. It’s one of the most innovative features in a ring I’ve ever seen”.

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

