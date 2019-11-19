URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Terrain, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands and the Food and Beverage division, today announced net income of $56 million and $149 million for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019, respectively. Earnings per diluted share were $0.56 and $1.47 for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019, respectively.



Total Company net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2019, increased 1.4% over the same period last year to $987 million. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 3%, driven by growth in the digital channel, partially offset by negative retail store sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 9% at Free People, 4% at the Anthropologie Group and were flat at Urban Outfitters. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 7%.

“I’m pleased to report record third quarter sales, driven by better reaction to our apparel assortments and strength in the digital channel,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead to Q4, we’re encouraged by positive sales-to-date but realize our highest volume days have yet to be written,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and nine-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales by brand Anthropologie Group $ 398,709 $ 385,031 $ 1,147,977 $ 1,133,391 Urban Outfitters 374,459 379,187 1,046,310 1,081,192 Free People 205,475 202,170 597,606 589,890 Food and Beverage 6,794 7,145 20,286 17,202 Nuuly 2,032 — 2,032 — Total Company $ 987,469 $ 973,533 $ 2,814,211 $ 2,821,675 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 897,130 $ 878,869 $ 2,558,386 $ 2,556,460 Wholesale Segment 88,307 94,664 253,793 265,215 Subscription Segment 2,032 — 2,032 — Total Company $ 987,469 $ 973,533 $ 2,814,211 $ 2,821,675





For the three months ended October 31, 2019, the gross profit rate decreased by 217 basis points versus the prior year’s comparable period. The decrease in gross profit rate was driven by higher markdowns, deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses and lower Wholesale segment margins. The higher markdowns were largely driven by underperforming women’s apparel at the Urban Outfitters brand. The deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses is due in part to the increased penetration of the digital channel as well as increased labor expenses due to the competitive market for employment in the United States. The lower Wholesale segment margins were due to increased markdowns from department stores. For the nine months ended October 31, 2019, the gross profit rate decreased by 234 basis points versus the prior year’s comparable period. The decrease in gross profit rate was driven by higher markdowns and deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses. The higher markdowns were largely driven by underperforming women’s apparel at the Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters brands. The deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses is primarily due to the increase in penetration of the digital channel.



As of October 31, 2019, total inventory increased by $79.9 million, or 17.7%, on a year-over-year basis. Comparable Retail segment inventory increased 9% at cost. The increase in comparable Retail segment inventory in each of our brands was due in part to early receipts related to the ongoing tariff uncertainty as well as positive comparable Retail segment net sales plans for the fourth quarter. The remainder of the increase was primarily related to an increase in Wholesale segment inventory.

For the three months ended October 31, 2019, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $4.5 million, or 1.9%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged by 11 basis points. For the nine months ended October 31, 2019, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $5.6 million, or 0.8%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period and expressed as a percentage of net sales, deleveraged by 26 basis points. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses in both periods was primarily driven by increased marketing expenses to support our digital sales growth as well as the launch of our new monthly women’s apparel subscription rental service, Nuuly.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2019, was 26.6% compared to 20.6% in the prior year period. The Company’s effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2019, was 25.8% compared to 21.7% in the prior year period. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three and nine month periods was primarily due to the ratio of foreign taxable profits to global taxable profits and the prior year favorable impact of equity activity.

Net income for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019, was $56 million and $149 million, respectively, and earnings per diluted share was $0.56 and $1.47, respectively.

On February 1, 2019, the Company adopted an accounting standards update that amended the previous accounting standards for lease accounting. The adoption resulted in the recognition of approximately $1.3 billion of lease liabilities and corresponding right-of-use assets of approximately $1.1 billion, with the offsetting balance representing a reduction in the previously recognized deferred rent balance. The adoption did not result in a material impact on the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the nine months ended October 31, 2019, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 8.1 million common shares for approximately $217 million under this program. During the year ended January 31, 2019, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 3.5 million common shares for approximately $121 million under this program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. As of October 31, 2019, 26.3 million common shares were remaining under the programs.

During the nine months ended October 31, 2019, the Company opened a total of 19 new retail locations including: 9 Free People stores, 6 Anthropologie Group stores and 4 Urban Outfitters stores; and closed 5 retail locations including: 2 Anthropologie Group stores, 1 Free People store and 2 Food and Beverage restaurants. During the nine months ended October 31, 2019, two franchisee-owned stores were opened including: one Anthropologie Group store and one Urban Outfitters store.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 249 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 231 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 143 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 11 Food and Beverage restaurants, 5 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores, 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store and 1 Free People franchisee-owned store, as of October 31, 2019. Free People, Anthropologie Group and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through approximately 2,200 department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

(Tables follow)





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 987,469 $ 973,533 $ 2,814,211 $ 2,821,675 Cost of sales 666,367 635,835 1,908,178 1,847,473 Gross profit 321,102 337,698 906,033 974,202 Selling, general and administrative expenses 245,833 241,341 712,683 707,097 Income from operations 75,269 96,357 193,350 267,105 Other income, net 576 1,235 6,754 3,061 Income before income taxes 75,845 97,592 200,104 270,166 Income tax expense 20,193 20,072 51,547 58,577 Net income $ 55,652 $ 77,520 $ 148,557 $ 211,589 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.71 $ 1.48 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.70 $ 1.47 $ 1.92 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 97,972,864 108,778,483 100,458,726 108,702,575 Diluted 98,628,169 110,262,879 101,147,025 110,149,105 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales 67.5 % 65.3 % 67.8 % 65.5 % Gross profit 32.5 % 34.7 % 32.2 % 34.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 24.9 % 24.8 % 25.3 % 25.0 % Income from operations 7.6 % 9.9 % 6.9 % 9.5 % Other income, net 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Income before income taxes 7.7 % 10.0 % 7.1 % 9.6 % Income tax expense 2.1 % 2.0 % 1.8 % 2.1 % Net income 5.6 % 8.0 % 5.3 % 7.5 %



URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

October 31, January 31, October 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,070 $ 358,260 $ 329,021 Marketable securities 170,697 279,232 237,391 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,084, $1,499 and $1,572, respectively 99,971 80,461 90,954 Inventory 531,565 370,507 451,659 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 143,710 114,296 139,774 Total current assets 1,113,013 1,202,756 1,248,799 Property and equipment, net 890,538 796,029 808,883 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,119,280 — — Marketable securities 83,121 57,292 36,033 Deferred income taxes and other assets 114,641 104,438 103,327 Total Assets $ 3,320,593 $ 2,160,515 $ 2,197,042 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 232,901 $ 144,414 $ 191,684 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 213,911 — — Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 264,240 242,230 263,289 Total current liabilities 711,052 386,644 454,973 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,119,340 — — Deferred rent and other liabilities 60,348 284,773 281,460 Total Liabilities 1,890,740 671,417 736,433 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 10 11 11 97,975,343, 105,642,283 and 107,638,846 issued and outstanding, respectively Additional paid-in-capital 5,201 — — Retained earnings 1,454,333 1,516,190 1,492,691 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,691 ) (27,103 ) (32,093 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,429,853 1,489,098 1,460,609 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,320,593 $ 2,160,515 $ 2,197,042







