Pfenex to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX) is a development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, the Company has developed the FDA-approved PF708 product indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk of fracture and created an advanced pipeline of therapeutic equivalents, biologics and vaccines. The Company announced today that Eef Schimmelpennink, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019 on Tuesday, December 3rd, taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.



Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019 Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Time: 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast and archive from the Investors Section of Pfenex's website at www.pfenex.com .

About Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex is a development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, Pfenex has created an advanced pipeline of potential therapeutic equivalents, and vaccines. Pfenex’s lead product candidate is PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide injection). PF708 has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk of fracture, and marketing authorization applications are pending in other jurisdictions. In addition, Pfenex is developing hematology/oncology products in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology. Pfenex also uses its Pfēnex Expression Technology platform to produce CRM197, a diphtheria toxoid carrier protein used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines.

Investor Contact:

Hans Vitzthum

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

Office: 617-430-7578

hans@lifesciadvisors.com







