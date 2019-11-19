NextCure Announces Closing of Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced the closing of its public offering of 4,077,192 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $36.75 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $150 million. NextCure’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “NXTC.”



Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Piper Jaffray & Co. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company and BTIG acted as co-managers for the offering.



A registration statement relating to the shares sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 14, 2019. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Piper Jaffray & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.



About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases.

Investor Inquiries Timothy Mayer, Ph.D. NextCure, Inc. Chief Operating Officer (240) 762-6486 IR@nextcure.com Media Inquiries Shai Biran, Ph.D. MacDougall (781) 235-3060 sbiran@macbiocom.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.