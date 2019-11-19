Over 15 African Ministers at PSC meeting in Luanda

Addis Ababa, ANGOLA, November 19 - At least eighty entities, including 15 foreign ministers from the African Union Peace and Security Council (PSC) Member States, plus those from Mali, Niger, CAR and DRC will be at the opening session of the meeting of that body, which Luanda hosts on 5 December.,

This information was released on Monday in Addis Ababa by the Permanent Representative of Angola to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Francisco da Cruz, at a PSC session on the preparation of the ministerial event, taking place in Luanda.

Under the motto, “National Reconciliation, Peace Restoration, Security and Reconstruction of Cohesion in Africa”, the event will mark the beginning of Angola's rotating presidency of the PSC.

To convey the experiences of their countries related to the theme of the meeting, the heads of diplomacy of Mali, Niger, CAR, DRC, as well as Algeria and Rwanda (members of the PSC) were invited to the Open Session.

Before the closed session, the event will also be addressed by the African Union Commission Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui.

Francisco da Cruz emphasized that the Luanda meeting arises within the framework of the AU policy on Post Conflict Reconstruction and Development, leading to comprehensive policies and strategies of peacebuilding and promotion of sustainable development.

Angola's current mandate (elected January 2018) ends in March 2020.

The Peace and Security Council, the main body charged with guaranteeing peace and security on the continent, has 14 other states, namely Algeria, Burundi, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe.

