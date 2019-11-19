Canadian Propane Association urges federal government to take action immediately on CN rail strike

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CN strike that was called early this morning interrupts the supply of propane.



“It is critical that action is taken immediately. We urge the federal government to take whatever action is necessary to ensure that rail transportation of propane is not interrupted” said Dan Kelly, Board Chair of the Canadian Propane Association (CPA).

“Rail transportation is extremely important for the propane industry and for Canadians who depend on propane for their homes, businesses, farms and fleets every day,” added Nathalie St-Pierre, CPA President &CEO.

Timely delivery of supplies is of utmost importance to ensure critical activities fuelled by propane can continue. The CPA is calling for negotiations between CN and CFTC to be concluded immediately, ensuring continued propane transportation across the country.

About the Canadian Propane Association

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. Our mission is to promote a safe and thriving propane industry that plays a vital role in Canada’s energy sector. To achieve this, we champion propane and the propane industry in Canada and facilitate best practices, safety and a favourable business environment through advocacy, training and emergency response.

For further information, contact: Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing at tammyhirsch@propane.ca or 587-349-5876.



