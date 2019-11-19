Bombardier Global 7500 Aircraft Receives Prestigious 2019 Ontario Professional Engineers Award

Award honours Bombardier’s world-class engineering teams for their ground-breaking work on the design of Global 7500 business jet

Engineering effort involved coordination and collaboration with numerous major structural and systems suppliers

Aircraft assembled at Bombardier facility in Toronto using innovative and cutting-edge technology

The Global 7500 aircraft development program has positively influenced the Ontario aerospace sector

With its unrivaled combination of cabin comfort, long-range capabilities and signature smooth ride, the Global 7500 aircraft defines a new category of business jets

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier’s multi-award winning Global 7500 business jet added another prestigious award to its growing list of accolades. The industry flagship is the 2019 recipient of the Ontario Professional Engineers Award (OPEA) for Engineering Project or Achievement, which is presented annually to a major project developed with significant input by Ontario engineers. The award, co-sponsored by the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers and Professional Engineers Ontario, was presented at the OPEA gala held in Mississauga on November 16, 2019.



“Our Global 7500 business jet has redefined the limits of business aviation, and we are very proud that it is built using state-of-the-art manufacturing tools and processes at our Toronto facility,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Program Management and Engineering, Bombardier Aviation. “Of the string of awards this impressive aircraft has already received, this recognition from our home peers is particularly satisfying because it honours Bombardier’s world-class engineering leadership and the ground-breaking engineering efforts that helped bring the design of this technologically advanced aircraft to the market.”

The clean-sheet and innovative Global 7500 aircraft design and development involved the collaboration of more than 2,000 Bombardier engineers and suppliers. The engineering effort entailed millions of person hours invested by dozens of teams and involved coordination and teamwork of numerous major structural and systems suppliers.

Among the many design innovations that set Bombardier’s Global 7500 aircraft apart from its competitors is its advanced wing design. With its sophisticated slats and flap system, the aircraft’s wing maximizes aerodynamic efficiency and performance for improved safety and an exceptionally smooth ride. The Global 7500 aircraft also outpaces its rivals in performance, with a proven ability to fly farther, faster, and with its unique steep-approach capability, provides passengers access to challenging airports such as London City. In the cockpit, the next generation fly-by-wire technology blends advanced avionics with exceptional ergonomics and control to ensure the most complete flight envelope protection.

The design innovation extends to the manufacturing process as well. The aircraft is assembled at Bombardier’s Toronto facility using innovative and highly repeatable processes. Cutting-edge technology, such as laser-guided positioning combined with sophisticated robotics, contribute to predictable outcomes and the highest quality standards on each aircraft.

The development of the Global 7500 aircraft has positively influenced the Ontario aerospace sector in the past decade, expanding the range of experience and capabilities of engineers, technicians and technologists in the province.

In addition to the 2019 OPEA Award, the Global 7500 aircraft has been recognized as Business Jet of the Year in Robb Report’s Best of the Best 2019, winner of the 2019 Aviation Week Grand Laureate Award in the Business Aviation category and has earned a 2018 Red Dot award for design.

The newest Global aircraft are receiving strong interest from the business aviation market. Bombardier Aviation maintains a robust and industry-leading backlog of $15.3 billion with the Global 7500 forming a solid portion of that backlog, which is well distributed over the next few years.

