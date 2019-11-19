Global Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market is Set to Reach USD 1,691.8 million by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Insights by Technology (Laser-Based, Light-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Plasma Energy-Based), by Indication (Skin Rejuvenation, Anti-Aging), by Application (Skin Tightening, Fine Line & Wrinkle Reduction, Scar Treatment, Oxygenation), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), by End User (Dermatologists/Cosmetologists, Beauticians, Clinicians)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 1,691.8 million by 2024. Globally, anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices industry players are undertaking considerable investment decisions and launching new products that are enabling the manufacturers to gain competitive advantage across the globe.



Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/anti-aging-skin-rejuvenation-energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market/request-sample

Dermatologists / cosmetologists category is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market

Based upon end user, the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is segmented into beauticians, dermatologists / cosmetologists, and clinicians. Amongst these segments, dermatologists / cosmetologists category is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period as handling of energy-based aesthetic devices requires skilled professional as there are several customers prefer to visit cosmetic and dermatology clinics for treatment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market is categorized into direct and indirect, wherein direct category is expected to be the faster growing category in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising trend of online shopping, specifically for home-use aesthetic products.

Explore key industry insights in 257 tables and 135 figures from the 272 pages of report, “Global Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Technology (Laser-Based, Light-Based, Electromagnetic Energy-Based, Ultrasound-Based, Plasma Energy-Based), by Indication (Skin Rejuvenation, Anti-Aging), by Application (Skin Tightening, Fine Line & Wrinkle Reduction, Scar Treatment, Oxygenation), by Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), by End User (Dermatologists/Cosmetologists, Beauticians, Clinicians)”

Geography Insight

Anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market in North America is anticipated to generate largest revenue by 2024 owing to increasing popularity pertaining to energy based aesthetic devices amongst working class population. There has been increasing stress amongst working woman to improve upon their appearance and thus enhance physical appearance and is thus escalating the growth of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market in North America.

Competitive Insight

Some of the players having prominent presence in the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market include Alma Lasers Inc., Hologic Inc., Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co., EL.EN. S.p.A., TRIA Beauty Inc, Lumenis Ltd. KGaA, Sciton Inc., EndyMed Medical Ltd., LightStim Quasar Biotech Inc., and Venus Concept Ltd.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/anti-aging-skin-rejuvenation-energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market/customize-report

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the technology, the laser-based segment is anticipated to contribute largest revenue throughout the estimated period.

Of all the indication, skin rejuvenation is expected to be the faster growing category in the market during the forecast period.

Among all the applications, the skin tightening category held the largest share in the market in 2018.

Among all the end users, the dermatologists / cosmetologists category is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the two distribution channel categories, direct category is expected to be the faster growing category in the market during the forecast period.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global anti-aging and skin rejuvenation energy-based aesthetic devices market on the basis of technology, indication, distribution channel, application, end user, and region.

Global Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Coverage

Technology Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Laser-Based

Light-Based

Electromagnetic Energy-Based

Ultrasound-Based

Plasma Energy-Based

Indication Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Skin Rejuvenation

Anti-Aging

Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Direct

Indirect

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Skin Tightening

Fine Line & Wrinkle Reduction

Scar Treatment

Oxygenation

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Dermatologists/Cosmetologists

Beauticians

Clinicians

Geographical Segmentation

Anti-Aging and Skin Rejuvenation Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market by Region

North America

By Technology

By Indication

By Distribution Channel

By Application

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

U.S. Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Canada Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Mexico Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User



Europe

By Technology

By Indication

By Distribution Channel

By Application

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe Germany Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User U.K. Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User France Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Italy Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Spain Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Rest of Europe Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User



Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Technology

By Indication

By Distribution Channel

By Application

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific China Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Japan Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User India Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Australia Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Rest of Asia-Pacific Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User



Rest of the World (RoW)

By Technology

By Indication

By Distribution Channel

By Application

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., and Other Countries Brazil Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Saudi Arabia Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User South Africa Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User Other Countries Market By Technology By Indication By Distribution Channel By Application By End User



More from VynZ Research:

Global Endoscope Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global endoscope market was valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2018. The market is growing due to the increasing inclination for MIS (minimally invasive surgeries), extensive geriatric population and extensive occurrence of diseases necessitating endoscopy for treatment and diagnosis. Increasing number of cases of various surgeries is bolstering the demand for various endoscopes in healthcare domain such as it is rampantly being utilised for various processes such as cystoscopy, laparoscopy and bronchoscopy. Additionally, endoscope enables enhanced recovery and causes fewer traumas to patients in comparison to open invasive surgeries.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/endoscope-market

Global Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global small joint reconstructive implants market was valued at USD 7,743.2 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Different implants such as hand and wrist implants, and foot and ankle implants majorly contribute to the small joint reconstructive implants market size. Increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of orthopaedic conditions, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements in surgical imaging and robotic-assisted surgeries are propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/small-joint-reconstructive-implants-market

Global Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market was valued at USD 2,484.7 million in 2018, which will grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Several devices such as light-based, laser, electromagnetic, and cryolipolysis majorly contribute to the energy-based aesthetic devices market size. Increasing geriatric population, increasing the prevalence of skin diseases, increasing awareness for personal and beauty care, demand for the minimally invasive aesthetic procedure, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/energy-based-aesthetic-devices-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.