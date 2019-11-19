People Should Not Go Hungry—You Can Help

Volunteer Ministers from the Church of Scientology Seattle gather to work at Food Lifeline, packing boxes of food for hungry Seattle families and seniors.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers at Food Lifeline help provide for the basic needs of Seattle families

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holidays approach, Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Seattle helped prepare food boxes for Seattle families in need of some extra help. There is no reason for Seattle families to go hungry, they say. All it takes to feed our neighbors is available. With Food Lifeline, all it takes is a bit of help.

The 22 Volunteer Ministers who took part in this month’s volunteer effort are part of a force of more than 13,000 volunteers who contribute their time repacking and distributing food at Seattle’s Food Lifeline.

According to the Food Lifeline website, while millions of people go hungry, every year nearly 40 percent of the food produced in America ends up in landfills. Food Lifeline salvages millions of pounds of nutritious food from farmers, manufacturers, grocery stores, restaurants, and retailers that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it to some 300 food banks, shelters and meal programs throughout western Washington. The result: the equivalent of 116,000 meals are delivered to children, adults and seniors every day.

What’s more, as Food Lifeline points out on its website, disposing of food in landfills adds to our carbon footprint. Some 80 percent of the food disposed of this way comes from perishables such as meats, fruits, vegetables, milk and bread.

Food Lifeline points out: “In landfills, food waste has no oxygen and as a result, decomposes anaerobically instead of through aerobic decomposition. This anaerobic decomposition process generates methane, a harmful greenhouse gas which has 25 times the impact on climate change compared to carbon dioxide.”

The Volunteer Ministers urge fellow Seattleites to join them in supporting Food Lifeline.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities. The Church provides free online training on the Volunteer Ministers website.

For more news, visit the Scientology Newsroom.



