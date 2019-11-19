FEMTECH LEADER JOYLUX UNVEILS ITS OB-GYN-FORMULATED LINE OF INTIMATE CARE PRODUCTS FOR MIDLIFE WOMEN

HER Intimate Care

The V Takes Center Stage in the Anti-Aging Beauty World

SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joylux, the women’s intimate health company that pioneered the award-winning vFit device, is helping women care for their most delicate tissue with the introduction of HER Intimate Care™. While women spend hundreds of dollars a year on anti-aging beauty products, most creams and body washes have harmful ingredients and high pH values that can cause dryness, irritation, and discomfort when used on delicate vulvar tissue. Formulated by leading OB-GYN Dr. Sarah de la Torre, HER Intimate Care products are completely clean—free of any harmful ingredients—and have pH levels that are balanced to help cleanse, hydrate, nourish, and refresh a woman’s entire body without compromising her intimate areas.Intimate health is one of the hottest topics in the beauty industry, according to the Kline Report , with more brands reexamining vaginal care beyond washes and wipes. This is no surprise, given that more than 50 percent of women experience vaginal dryness 1, nearly 65 percent have turned down intimacy due to concerns about scent 2, and many often struggle with itching, irritation and odor. To address some of these embarrassing dilemmas, the HER Intimate Care line is gentle yet effective for use on this delicate tissue.“As an Ob-Gyn, I used to tell my patients to just wash with water as soap can be drying and irritating. However, my patients asked for more as feeling fresh has a big impact on confidence. I searched for products to recommend, but quickly discovered that I couldn’t find products made with clean ingredients appropriate for intimate tissue—that’s what led me to create the HER Intimate Care line. I both use and recommend these products to my patients” says Dr. de la Torre.Available through physician offices and online, HER Intimate Care essentials include a gentle body wash, an intense hydrating serum, and a deodorizing mist that are efficacious, pH-balanced at 4.5 to 5, and completely clean—free of parabens, propylene glycol, mineral oils, phthalates, petrochemicals, PEG, and synthetic fragrance, dyes, and alcohol—with no animal testing. Not only do they deliver powerful results, but they are safe and effective to use from head to toe.The Luxurious New Line Features:• cleansHER- A soft, gentle wash that blends aloe barbadensis leaf extract, mandarin orange blossom oil, and arginine to help cleanse and freshen your body and your most delicate intimate skin• revitalizHER- A deeply hydrating serum that uses coconut oil, beeswax, and vitamin E to soften, soothe and nourish the intimate tissue• refresHER- A deodorizing mist that combines the power of aloe with witch hazel leaf extract to combat sweat. Reduce odor and freshen your most intimate areas“As leaders in FemTech, we are uniquely qualified to understand and address women’s intimate health challenges,” says Colette Courtion, Joylux Founder and CEO. “We have many years of scientific research in vaginal heath fueling the creation of these products, including global clinical studies and a network of over 300 physicians who retail our popular devices today. With a deep understanding of how intimate wellness affects every aspect of a woman’s life, we formulated these unique products to enhance our industry-leading device technology to deliver optimal vaginal wellness and empower women to live their best lives.”To learn about and purchase HER Intimate Care and get access to helpful resources for information about feminine wellness, visit our new site at www.joylux.com About Joylux, Inc.Joylux, Inc. is a global health technology company creating innovative products under the brands vFit, vFit PLUS, vSculpt and vSculpt PRO that transform women's intimate health and empower women to live their best lives.1. The Benchmarking Company, Beauty and Personal Care Research. Joylux 20152. Industry Data 2019



