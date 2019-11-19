eXtremeDB 8.1 adds features for easier, more sophisticated database management

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON and SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McObject ® announces powerful enhancements in the new version of its eXtremeDB® database management system. The new v8.1 release offers a range of sophisticated technical enhancements, including:



Parallel query execution

Multi-tier IoT topology

Network discovery

Low-level network compression

Support for Scala

Python stored processes

Compliance with AUTOSAR (Automotive Open System Architecture)

The eXtremeSQL query optimizer is now able to parallelize certain queries, with each thread executing the query for a given range of values. The result sets are then combined by the runtime. In one example with eight worker threads, query execution time was reduced by 72%.

Multi-tier Network Topology and Network Discovery

eXtremeDB’s Active Replication Fabric has been enhanced to support increasingly complex IoT network topology; edge devices connect to gateways, gateways connect to other gateways closer to the cloud, which ultimately connect to servers in the cloud which may themselves consist of many shards/nodes. Further, any eXtremeDB instance in this topology might also be a member of a high availability group or an eXtremeDB Cluster. eXtremeDB’s xPanel dashboard has been enhanced with a visual network discovery tool that greatly simplifies managing, monitoring and leveraging eXtremeDB’s tracing capability.

Low-level network compression

Operating in low-bandwidth networks, which is often the case with IoT, requires network traffic to be compressed. V8.1 of eXtremeDB implements compression at the SAL (System Abstraction Layer), meaning that compression can be applied to any supported socket type (plain TCP, SSL, local-domain, UDP and others).

Support for Scala

Scala has been added to the growing list of programming languages supported directly by eXtremeDB, alongside C, C++, C#, Java, Python and LUA. Through its JDBC and ODBC drivers, eXtremeDB is accessible from many other programming languages.

Python Stored Procedures

In addition to stored procedures written in the LUA language, v8.1 of eXtremeDB now supports stored procedures written in the increasingly popular Python language.

AUTOSAR Compliance

The principle of AUTOSAR is to have clear separation between the underlying infrastructure and the applications which consists of interconnected software components. In the context of eXtremeDB, it means no operating system-based memory management, no threads or processes and no kernel-based synchronization primitives. As a true in-memory database system, eXtremeDB has always taken responsibility for memory management. As an embedded database system, eXtremeDB creates no processes or threads. And eXtremeDB has never had any dependencies on the operating system or C runtime library and can, in fact, run on “bare metal” with no operating system whatsoever.

Andrei Gorine, CTO of McObject, says, “This new version has a host of technical enhancements, too numerous to cover here. There are also valuable improvements for users of the powerful eXtremeDB xPanel. The xPanel is a set of graphical interfaces used to monitor and tune performance, discover and view eXtremeDB distributed database topology, establish and modify configuration parameters, and more.” He adds: “I would encourage all our clients to have a look at xPanel - it’s a great new version of the tool, with intuitive and easy access to each module’s functionality.”

Earlier this year the eXtremeDB IoT Development Toolkit, which was announced by McObject in May 2019, won Best in Show at IoT World.

About McObject

Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors mean that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.

McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, ViaSat, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Northrup Grumman, along with NSE.IT, SunGard, Transaction Network Services, and Dalian Commodity Exchange.

eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.

For more information please visit www.mcobject.com



