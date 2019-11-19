Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Is Expected to Grow with CAGR of 4.12% | Reports And Data

Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Size- USD 3.05 Billion in 2018, Market Growth- CAGR of 4.12%, Automotive Curtain Airbags Industry trends- rising awareness and demand for occupant safety, stringent safety regulations, increasing competition among automakers to offer product differentiating factors , North America expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand for customer’s safety, stringency of safety regulations, increasing sales of luxury vehicles, growing use of passive safety systems will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global automotive curtain airbags market was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 4.12% of CAGR during the forecasted period in 2026. Automotive curtain airbags are a side airbag which protects the head of the passenger or river in the collision or accident. The curtain airbags get instantaneously opened when a collision happens. The curtain airbags are deployed at the door rail above the window.

The global automotive curtain airbags market is majorly driven by the extensive acceptance of the passive safety systems and stringent government regulations for passenger. Stringent government safety norms and increasing awareness and general concerns for safety among the people are expected to propel the growth of the automotive curtain airbags over the forecast period. Development of the technology, along with increased streamlined and lean systems along with the competitive dynamics, will fuel the product demand. Rising consumer acceptance, increasing disposable income, technology advancement, and economic order quantity may further push the utilization of curtain airbags, which is also anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2193

Luxury car manufacturers are emphasizing on promoting usage of automotive curtain airbags, including passenger and driver sensing systems and anticipatory crash technologies which are also expected to be driving factors for the growth. To keep and enhance the market share in the competitive automotive curtain airbag industry, vendors will continue to focus more on product development and innovation that offers reliability and enhanced features. Matured supply bases in the developed regions will provide an opportunity for a low-cost production facility for airbag manufacturers. Vendors are also focusing on the technologies which will reduce the cushion weight and increase foldability to increase the optimum usage of the available space.

North America is expected to witness remarkable growth and followed by Europe. This growth is primarily due to the several safety regulations imposed by the government agencies like National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA). APAC region is still in the nascent stage and the regional growth is expected to be exponential due to different driving factors like increase in luxury vehicle sales and demand for safer vehicles. Easy availability of the raw materials and cheap labor in China tend to impact the production capacity in the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The increase in consumer awareness toward vehicle safety features, growth in automobile sector are the significant drivers of the industry.

The market has higher impact of the increasing number of road accidents and the stricter government regulations around the safety of the vehicle

With major automobile ancillaries wanting to expand their market share, across the globe, every vendor is leveraging new safety features in their products to obtain a greater customer base over time.

Automotive curtain airbags significantly enhance the safety features offered to the end-customer, and hence are expected to witness technological advancement and development in the duration of the forecast period

High demand for automotive curtain airbags that have more strength and high resistant to heat, chemicals, and oil has led the vendors to provide coated airbags with neoprene.

Sales of neoprene coated airbags is expected to remain high during the forecast period in the automotive curtain airbag market. Currently, the segment contributes around USD 41 million

North America is holds the top position in the global automotive curtain airbag market and is expected to retain the top position through the forecasted period.

The US has been the innovative leader of vehicle safety and was the first country to regulate the use of frontal driver airbags in passenger cars.

APAC region is a highly lucrative market and is anticipated to grow saliently over the next few years. The increasing demand in the Chinese market is likely to drive the growth trajectory of the market in the region.

The capital intensive nature of the automotive curtain airbag industry coupled with technical know-how, entry and exit barriers are relatively higher in this industry. Hence, the automotive curtain airbag market is witnessing intense rivalry among airbag module manufacturers

Many companies like Autoliv Inc. (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Takata Corporation (Japan), Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ningbo Joyson (China), Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nihon Plast Co., Ltd. (Japan), Continental (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Visteon (USA) and others are operating in the burgeoning automotive curtain airbags marketplace

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-curtain-airbags-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Material, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel, by Coating and by Region:

Automotive Curtain Airbags by Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Nylon

Polyester

Automotive Curtain Airbags by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Passenger vehicles Luxury Cars Non-Luxury Cars

Commercial vehicles LCV M&HCV



Automotive Curtain Airbags by Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Curtain Airbags by Coating (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Coated Neoprene Silicon

Non-coated

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2193

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Automotive and Transportation category by Reports And Data

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-market

Automotive Diagnostics Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-automotive-diagnostics-market

Automotive Metal Stamping Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-metal-stamping-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.