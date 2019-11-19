Sheehy Animal Hospital Welcomes Dr. Brad Davis to Their Veterinary Hospital

/EIN News/ -- LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheehy Animal Hospital is a fully staffed and modern veterinary practice in Livonia. Due to their recent success and need for additional help from an ever-growing clientele, Dr. Sheehy and Dr. Palmieri have brought on Dr. Brad Davis to the expanding staff at Sheehy Animal Hospital. Dr. Davis makes an excellent addition to the veterinary staff and is excited to contribute to the warm and caring culture that the animal hospital brings.



Dr. Brad Davis was born and raised on the west side of Detroit and graduated from St Mary of Redford High School in 1982. He then acquired a couple of bachelor’s degrees before attending Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1992. Ever since then, Dr. Brad Davis has been working as a dog and cat veterinarian in the area. He is distinguished in the field of veterinary medicine, he spent the last twenty-five years as the medical director of an animal hospital in Garden City. While working there, he made numerous appearances on a national radio show about veterinary care “Animal Talk” and he wrote a column for the Observer-Eccentric newspaper “About Animals”. Dr. Brad Davis has quite a reputation within the veterinary service world and he looks forward to meeting his new extended family, the clients and pets of Sheehy Animal Hospital.

Dr. Davis is very excited to join the staff at Sheehy Animal Hospital. His extensive professional experience and desire to deliver the highest possible care to his clients makes him a natural fit for the animal hospital. Dr. Davis had this to say regarding his recent addition to the staff, “I am very excited to join the staff at Sheehy Animal Hospital. Dr. Sheehy and Dr. Palmieri have made me feel incredibly welcome and at home. I look forward to bringing my years of experience to the residents of Livonia and I can’t wait to start helping pet owners take care of their beloved pets.” Sheehy Animal Hospital provides a variety of services for the community including exotic pet care, an online pharmacy, wellness exams, and more .

The staff at Sheehy Animal Hospital is proud to bring Dr. Brad Davis on board, and he and the rest of the staff look forward to providing the highest possible care for residents of Livonia. If you are interested in learning more about the services provided at Sheehy Animal Hospital or would like to schedule an appointment today, you can call them at 248-206-3030!



