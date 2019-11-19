President discusses cooperation with Russian ambassador

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 19 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday, in Luanda, analysed with the Russian Federation ambassador, Vladimir Tararov, issues related to increased cooperation in the tourism, mining, industrial and financial fields.,

Speaking to the press, at the end of an audience at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, the Russian diplomat said that 18 businessmen from Russia are scheduled arrival to identify business opportunities in Angola.

According to Vladimir Tararov, a date has not yet been set for the visit, but expects the Russian business delegation to contribute to increased cooperation in the fields of oil, mining and staff Training.

Regarding the increased cooperation, he stressed that the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, considered the idea “very useful for bilateral relations”, with great emphasis on agribusiness.

Vladimir Tararov reported that efforts are continuing to implement twinning agreements between the Russian Republic of Saha Yakutia and the province of Lunda Sul (Angola).

The Russian diplomat thanked the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, for the first Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi from 23 to 24 October this year.

In the Russian city of Sochi, the Angolan statesman held meetings with various entities in search of economic partnerships.

Agreement History

Angola and Russia have had privileged relations since October 8, 1976, when the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation was signed in Moscow, in the then USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

On 16 November 2004, the two countries signed, in Luanda, an agreement for the relaunching of economic and technical-scientific cooperation.

On 17 November 2004, they created the intergovernmental commission for economic, technical-scientific and commercial cooperation.

Energy, geology and mining, fisheries, finance and banking, staff training, defense and security, telecommunications and information technology, higher education, transport dominate the areas of cooperation today.

Angolan authorities estimate that at least 1000 Russian nationals live in Angola, while 1,500 Angolans reside in Russia.

