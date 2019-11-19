SinglePoint Subsidiary Direct Solar Making Major Headway as Expansion Continues

/EIN News/ -- Company continues to expand growth and operations throughout the US



PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Solar a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING), a leading residential and commercial solar brokerage, continues to exceed revenue growth targets and has been pivotal to improving the Company’s financials.

Quarter Three 2019 Highlights of Direct Solar include:

Contracts Originated $4,965,975 (installs set for Q4 and Q1 2020)

Opened in three new states

Launched high school partnership program with 47 Texas based high schools

Signed MOU with SchollyMe to develop online and mobile solar purchasing ability

Launched Direct Solar Capital and Direct Solar Commercial

“We have been on an upswing as more people are finding out about Direct Solar and what we bring to the market. From homeowners to developers and commercial building owners, we have a solution. We believe the market for residential alone is around 100 Million homes. With the complexity around buying solar, we believe Direct Solar is the key to helping solar customers easily acquire the best solution for their needs”, states Pablo Diaz, Direct Solar CEO.

About Direct Solar

Direct Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING). Direct Solar America, a solar energy brokerage, helps find and install the best available solar energy system for any building, residential or commercial.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc (SING) is a technology and acquisition company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from management, capital and technology integration. Our portfolio includes mobile payments, industrial hemp and renewable energy solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, we are building our portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, we providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, including but not limited to the growth of our solar operations and hemp based products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Unforeseen complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

