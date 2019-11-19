Sierra Pacific’s New Mobile App Streamlines the Loan Process

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, CA, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National lender Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. announces the launch of its “SPM GO” Sierra Pacific Mortgage’s mobile application. The app provides users with a simplified loan application while providing simultaneous progress updates to borrowers, their REALTORS® and Sierra Pacific Mortgage loan officers.

Powered by the industry-recognized mobile application developer Simple Nexus LLC, “SPM GO” streamlines the application process by eliminating the need to scan, fax or hand-deliver loan documents. Instead, borrowers may photograph and upload supporting documents instantly.

In addition, SPM GO provides all users with instant loan status tracking, updates and messaging functionality within an encrypted platform. Sierra Pacific loan officers have additional access to SPM GO via their laptop which enables them to personally manage each application.

SPM GO delivers accurate client status updates and milestones to Sierra Pacific’s business partners and REALTORS® with a single click. User support is provided by Simple Nexus 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re genuinely excited to introduce this new technology,” said Jay Promisco, Sierra Pacific’s Chief Production Officer. “This native app provides seamless, secure communication and updates to our loan officers, borrowers and REALTOR® associates. In addition, borrowers can apply for home financing in 20 minutes or less, thanks to the technology that powers the application.”

About Sierra Pacific Mortgage

Sierra Pacific Mortgage Company, Inc. is a leading national independent mortgage lending company, based in Folsom, California. Sierra Pacific serves the retail, wholesale and correspondent mortgage banking markets in 49 states through five regional fulfillment centers. Sierra Pacific’s mission is to deliver consistent, competitive pricing, and to provide its customers the finest experience through streamlined systems, the best industry tools, effective communication, and superior customer service with every customer, every day. To learn more, visit www.sierrapacificmortgage.com or call (916) 932-1700.

Kasia Stephenson Sierra Pacific Mortgage 817.875.8921 kasia.stephenson@spmc.com



