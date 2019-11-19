Selligent Marketing Cloud Named a Leader in Cross-Channel Campaign Management by Leading Independent Analyst Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud (Selligent), the intelligent marketing and customer experience cloud platform, today announced that the company has been identified as one of two Leaders in Forrester Research Inc.’s report “The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q4 2019.” Selligent received the highest possible scores in the criteria of native and third-party integration, business technology vision, innovation roadmap, as well as partner ecosystem.



In the report, Forrester cited, “Selligent Marketing Cloud stands out for its focus on moments-based marketing.” The report adds, “Customer references for Selligent Marketing Cloud described how they leverage it not only for marketing campaigns, but for operational, transactional, and loyalty communications that address multiple CX use cases. One reference opined, ‘You can really do everything with Selligent – not just customer communications but customer insights, too.’” The report further notes that Selligent’s “road map includes additional real-time, AI-based personalization capabilities and modernization of its customer intelligence UX,” and that Selligent “is a reliable choice for B2C marketers responsible for CX initiatives that span digital and offline channels.”

According to Forrester , as martech evolves into a moment-driven capability, the traditional notion of campaigns in isolation will fade away, improving both marketing and overall customer experience. They predict that the walls separating marketing silos will finally fall and note that integration is critical for connecting fragmented martech to the CX ecosystem. Emerging technologies will accelerate martech and CX alignment.*

Earlier in 2019, Selligent expanded its ecosystem with game-changing strategic partnerships with contact center leaders such as Cisco and Genesys , as well as technology integrations with Bucher+Suter , Calabrio and Upstream Works Software . The partnerships bridge previously siloed customer insights across marketing, sales and service, to deliver highly-responsive and fully-connected customer experiences.



“The future of marketing will live in seamless and empowered customer journeys and our focus on developing technology that enables companies to transform engagement into meaningful, connected experiences has driven our clients to new levels of success,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent. “We believe that being named a leader in this Wave evaluation validates our unique and forward-looking approach to marketing technology that drives the ultimate customer experiences. Our focus on data-driven intelligence will continue to deliver on our vision and value as a strategic partner, giving our customers the ability to execute thoughtful, personalized campaigns at scale.”

Selligent is one of nine vendors that Forrester identified as the most significant cross-channel campaign management (independent platforms) providers using a comprehensive 40-criterion evaluation. The report took a look at technology feature and abilities, client support, as well as company strategy and vision. In addition to analyst scoring, Forrester also gathered in-depth feedback from existing customers as part of the Forrester Wave™ process.

The recognition for Selligent comes on the heels of recent honors, including being named a Leader in the Fall 2019 G2 Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Automation and Best Overall Marketing Automation Company in the 2019 Martech Breakthrough Awards.

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is an intelligent B2C marketing and customer experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious marketers to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a global network of partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com and connect with the team at Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

