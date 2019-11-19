GL Announces LTE Conformance Test Suite

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their MAPS™ LTE Conformance Test Suite that tests the conformance of LTE S1 and LTE X2 interfaces in the LTE network (eNodeB, MME) as per 3GPP standards.

“GL's MAPS™ LTE Conformance Test Suite is designed with 50+ test cases, as per 3GPP TS 36.413 (LTE S1) and TS 36.423 (LTE X2) specifications. It includes inbuilt conformance scripts for eNodeB conformance, MME conformance in S1 interface, and multiple eNodeB’s in X2 interface as per 3GPP standards,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “Test cases include general Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); S1 Application Protocol (S1AP) and X2 Application Protocol (X2AP) messaging and call flow scenarios over LTE network. Logging and pass/fail results are also reported. Test cases verify conformance of actions such as UE attach/detach, periodic updating, E-RAB setup, X2 setup, Handover procedure, UE context release, and error indication.”

Important Features

Setup a virtual real-time network simulating 4G-LTE network elements using ‘MAPS™ 4G Wireless Lab Suite’

Simulates eNodeB and MME in LTE S1 interface and two eNodeB elements in LTE X2-AP interface

Supports LTE Control plane

Generates hundreds of UE Signaling (Load Testing)

Generates and process S1/NAS, X2-AP (valid and invalid) messages

Supports GTP Traffic (GTP User Plane Data) which includes verification like HTTP traffic generation capability, GGSN/PGW can be connected to real IP network to simulate Gateway testing

Supports Mobility Management, Load Management, Reporting of General Error Situations, Re-setting X2, Setting up the X2, and eNodeB Configuration Update procedures

Customize call flow and message templates using Script and Message Editor

Ready-to-use scripts for quick testing

Scripted call generation and automated call reception

Script based & protocol independent software architecture

Provides call statistics and events status

Automation, Remote access, and Schedulers to run tests 24/7

About GL Communications Inc.

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.



Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: +1 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com





