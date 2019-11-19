There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,911 in the last 365 days.

Alternus Energy Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Files its First Quarterly Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission

/EIN News/ -- Q3 Revenue Increased 22% Year-Over-Year
Gross Margin Improved to 75.3% Due to Better Revenue Mix

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternus Energy Inc. (OTC: ALTN), a global renewable energy company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2019:

  • Revenues increased by 22% to $0.993 million
  • Gross profit increased by 71% to $0.748 million
  • Gross margin improved to 75%, up from 54%
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measurement) declined to a loss of $0.132 million from a positive $0.212 million in 2018

Key Business Highlights for Q3 2019:

  • Filed a SEC Form 10 on August 13 to become a SEC reporting company
  • Filed first SEC Form 10-Q with SEC for three and nine months ended September 30, 2019

“We are very pleased with our strong third quarter results year-over-year, led by favorable trends in a number of key metrics and underpinning our growth strategy. Our current installed revenue generating capacity of 15.3MW in Germany, Italy and Romania, is up 50% from year end 2018. The acquisition of 4.1MW of operating parks in Italy during the second quarter of this year plus improved gross margins in Romania along with certain of our German parks commencing operations all served to improved revenues and gross profit year-over-year. The additional 13.7MW of projects that are under construction and are expected to become revenue generating throughout 2020 delivering over 20 years of income to the group,” commented Vincent Browne, Alternus Energy’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman.

“We remain excited about our growing pipeline of additional opportunities as we push towards our next milestone of 100MWs of owned energy assets. Our finance team is working tirelessly to continue sourcing capital atattractive low interest rates which enables our business to grow to maximize benefits to our shareholders. Finally, we are proud to have become SEC compliant with this being our first quarterly 10Q filing and we look forward to the increased transparency and communications with our shareholders and prospective shareholders that comes along with becoming a fully reporting U.S. listed public company,” concluded Mr. Browne.

Our management commentary from our 10-Q is included in Exhibit 1, and our financial statements are included in Exhibit 2.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement Alternus’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Alternus provides Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of its performance.

To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. EBITDA represents net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation, plus costs relating to acquisitions of additional assets that are not capitalized under US GAAP, plus the change in fair value of derivative liabilities, plus any loss on disposal of assets, and less any goodwill payments on acquisition. Our management uses EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, as financial measures to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of our business model. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to access the strength of the underlying operations of our business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. We find this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include stock-based compensation. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Alternus Energy Inc.

Alternus Energy is a global independent power producer (“IPP”). We co-develop, own and operate solar PV parks that connect directly to national power grids. Our current revenue streams are generated from long-term, government-mandated, fixed price supply contracts with terms of between 15-20 years in the form of government Feed-In-Tariffs (“FiT”) and other energy incentives. Our current contracts deliver annual revenues, of which approximately 75% are generated from these sources with the remaining 25% deriving from revenues generated under contracted Power Purchase Agreements (“PPA”) with other energy operators and by sales to the general energy market in the countries we operate. In general, these contracts generate an average sales rate for every kWh of green energy produced by our solar parks. Our current focus is on the European solar PV market. However, we are also actively exploring opportunities in other countries outside of Europe.  For further information please go to: www.AlternusEnergy.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," “potential” and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Contact:
p212-220-7434
contact@alternusenergy.com

EXHIBIT 1

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019:
Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $993,005, a 22% increase compared to $811,738 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is driven exclusively by the long term contracted revenues generated from the additional solar parks we acquired in 2019.

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
Net Revenue, by Offtake Type 2019   2018
Feed in Tariff – (Government Mandated Contracts) $   694,331     $   273,478  
Green Certificates – (Energy subsidies)     227,157         194,519  
Energy Offtake Agreements (with local utility companies)     71,517         343,741  
Total $   993,005     $   811,738  

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $747,812, compared to $437,329 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin improved to 75.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from 53.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, reflecting the higher margin revenue mix. In January of 2019, we executed a new operations and maintenance agreement with Baywa, which lowered our operations and maintenance cost in Romania.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $926,514, an increase of $701,184, compared to $225,330 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The primary reason for the increase was the addition of key executive manangement and eight new team members and associated costs during the twelve months period along with $134,073 in non-cash stock compensation costs, and accounting and consulting fees of $272,066 related to our audits and Form 10.

Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $344,980, an increase of $192,901, compared to $152,079 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is directly related to larger amount of assests now owned.

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $523,682, an increase of $231,879, compared to $291,803 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, primarily reflecting the increased selling, general and administrative expenses.

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $563,812, an increase of $423,186, compared to $140,626 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. This increase is primarily due to short-term borrowings used to acquire the 4MW’s of Italian parks plus charges for warrants and banking fees related to these financings. ALTN expects to refinance this short term debt in Q4 2019 with project finance debt that will be amortized over twelve years at low cost interest expected to be circa 2.5% per annum.

Other expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $87,442 in expense, compared to $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2018, the expense was due to the change in foreign currency valuation related to the bargain purchase gain.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1,174,936, an increase of $742,507, compared to a net loss of $432,429 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to an EPS loss of ($0.01) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measurement) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was negative $(132,701), compared to an positive $211,999 for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

  For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018
Net (Loss) $   (1,174,936 )   $   (432,429 )
Depreciation and amortization     344,980         152,079  
Interest expense     563,812         140,626  
EBITDA     (266,144 )       (139,724 )
       
Adjustments to EBITDA:      
Stock based compensation     134,073         -   
Acquistions cost not capitalized     -          -   
Loss on disposal     -          351,723  
Adjusted EBITDA $     (132,071 )   $     211,999  

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019:
Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2,296,964, a 3% increase compared to $2,222,437 to the same period last year. Geographic breakdown of revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1,397,061 in Italy, $777,237 in Romania and $122,666 in Germany, as compared to $772,429 in Italy, $1,450,008 in Romania and $0 in Germany for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
Net Revenue, by Offtake Type 2019
 		  2018
Feed in Tariff – (Government Mandated Contracts) $   1,519,727     $   772,429  
Green Certificates – (Energy subsidies)     522,957         658,183  
Energy Offtake Agreements (with local utility companies)     254,280         791,825  
Total $   2,296,964     $   2,222,437  

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1,733,185, compared to $1,144,004 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin improved to 75.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, from 51.5% for the same period last year. This reflects the higher margun revenue mix and addition of high margin income streams in the period. In January of 2019, we executed a new operations and maintenance agreement with Baywa, which lowered our operations and maintenance cost in Romania.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $2,978,418, an increase of $2,204,153, compared to $774,265 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The primary reason for the increase was the addition of executive manangement and a doubling of team members supporting our continued growth activities during the period, plus $73,703 of transaction costs relating to acquisitions that that are classed as expenses under US GAAP, stock compensation costs of $786,262 in addition to associated accounting and consulting fees of $659,015 related to our audits and Form 10 filings.

Depreciation and amortization for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $831,184, a increase of $289,870, compared to $541,314 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase is directly related to larger amount of assets now owned.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2,076,417, an increase of $1,553,119, compared to $523,298 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, due primarily to the increased selling, general and administrative expenses in the period.

Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2,478,521, an increase of $1,490,878, compared to $987,643 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This increase is primarily due to short-term borrowings used to acquire the 4MW’s of Italian parks plus charges for warrants and banking fees related to these financings. ALTN expects to refinance this short term debt in Q4 2019 with project finance debt that will be amortized over twelve years at low cost interest expected to be circa 2.5% per annum.

Other income and expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $3,951,845 in income, compared to $0 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, this consisted of a $4,084,821 gain on bargain purchase related to the Italian acquisitions in Q2 2019 reflecting the company purchasing these assets at below market value.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $603,093, a decrease of $907,848, compared to a net loss of $1,510,941 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was ($0.01) per diluted share, compared to an EPS loss of ($0.02) per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measurement) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $3,566,577, an increase of $3,169,338 or 800% compared to $ 397,239 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. This is due primarily to the bargain purchase gain on Italian asset acquisition offset against increased selling, general and administrative expenses and interest charges in the period.

  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018
Net (Loss) $   (603,093 )   $   (1,510,941 )
Depreciation and amortization     831,184         541,314  
Interest expense     2,478,521         987,643  
EBITDA     2,706,612         18,016  
       
Adjustments to EBITDA:      
Stock based compensation     786,262         27,500  
Acquistions cost not capitalized     73,703         -   
Loss on disposal     -          351,723  
Adjusted EBITDA $     3,566,577     $     397,239  

For additional information, please see the Company’s SEC Form 10-Q for its 3rd quarter of 2019 filed with the SEC at:  https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Alternus&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

EXHIBIT 2

ALTERNUS ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

  September 30,   December 31,
  2019   2018
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 822,639     $ 1,026,533  
Accounts receivable   949,849       307,307  
Other receivables, sale of asset   412,934       531,717  
Unbilled energy incentives earned   61,771       164,687  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, short term portion   401,132       334,078  
Taxes recoverable   535,140       178,995  
Total Current Assets   3,183,465       2,543,317  
               
Investment in Energy Property and Equipment, Net   23,205,969       14,739,767  
Construction in Process   7,144,143       6,979,080  
               
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, long term portion   482,849       -  
Restricted cash for Italian acquisition   -       8,857,966  
Total Assets $ 34,016,426     $ 33,120,130  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current Liabilities              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,610,834     $ 1,696,200  
Convertible and non­convertible promissory notes, current portion   13,779,018       14,510,204  
Capital lease, current portion   81,387       85,325  
Derivative liability   -       338,861  
Taxes payable   50,766       27,450  
Total Current Liabilities   16,522,005       16,658,040  
               
Convertible and non­convertible promissory notes, net of current portion   10,388,120       10,320,240  
Capital lease, net of current portion   924,139       1,032,453  
Asset retirement obligation   140,779       75,031  
Total Liabilities   27,975,043       28,085,765  
               
Commitments and Contingencies              
Shareholder’s Equity              
Preferred Shares, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,000,000 issued and outstanding (Liquidation value of $5,000 as of September 30, 2019)   5,000       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized, 82,892,601 and 110,726,725 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively.   82,893       110,727  
Additional paid in capital   15,387,308       13,164,601  
Other comprehensive loss   (850,184 )     (260,424 )
Accumulated deficit   (8,583,634 )     (7,980,539 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   6,041,383       5,034,365  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 34,016,426     $ 33,120,130  
 
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
 

ALTERNUS ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPETEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018

  For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, September 30,
   2019  2018  2019  2018
Revenues $ 993,005   $ 811,738   $ 2,296,964   $ 2,222,437  
Cost of revenues   (245,193 )   (374,409 )   (563,779 )   (1,078,433 )
Gross Profit   747,812     437,329     1,733,185     1,144,004  
         
Operating Expenses        
Selling, general and administrative   926,514     225,330     2,978,418     774,265  
Loss on disposal of investment in energy asset   -     351,723     -     351,723  
Depreciation and amortization   344,980     152,079     831,184     541,314  
Total Operating Expenses   1,271,494     729,132     3,809,602     1,667,302  
         
Loss from Operations   (523,682 )   (291,803 )   (2,076,417 )   (523,298 )
         
Other income (expense)        
Interest expense   (563,812 )   (140,626 )   (2,478,521 )   (987,643 )
Change in fair value of derivative liability   -     -     (132,976 )   -  
Gain on bargain purchase   (87,442 )   -     4,084,821     -  
Total other income (expense)   (651,254 )   (140,626 )   1,473,324     (987,643 )
Net Loss before Provision for Income Taxes   (1,174,936 )   (432,429 )   (603,093 )   (1,510,941 )
Provision for Income Taxes   -     -     -     -  
Net Loss $ (1,174,936 ) $ (432,429 ) $ (603,093 ) $ (1,510,941 )
         
Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 )
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic and diluted   94,216,514     71,726,725     108,370,612     71,600,361  
         
Comprehensive loss:        
Net loss $ (1,174,936 ) $ (432,429 ) $ (603,093 ) $ (1,510,941 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on currency translation adjustment   (421,960 )   59,450     (589,760 )   (193,113 )
Comprehensive Loss $ (1,596,896 ) $ (372,979 ) $ (1,192,853 ) $ (1,704,054 )
 
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements
 

ALTERNUS ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 and 2018

               
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:              
Net loss $ (603,093 )   $ (1,510,941 )
     
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations    
Depreciation and amortization   831,184       541,314  
Stock compensation costs   1,458,114       27,500  
Amortization of debt discount   269,922       707,603  
Change in fair value of derivative liability   132,976       -  
Loss on sale of investment in energy asset   -       351,723  
Gain on Bargain purchase   (4,084,821 )     -  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposals:    
Accounts receivable and other short­term receivables   (650,496 )     (579,803 )
Accounts payable & accrued liabilities   1,142,599       46,862  
Energy incentives earned not yet received   94,523       427,390  
Vendor deposits & prepayments   (800,207 )     (41,141 )
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities   (2,209,300 )     (29,493 )
               
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:              
Additions to construction in process   (284,301 )     -  
Cash used for investment in energy asset   -       (619,723 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets   -       3,799,615  
Acquisition of solar energy parks   (6,665,240 )     -  
Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Investing Activities   (6,949,541 )     3,179,892  
     
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:              
Proceeds from debt, related parties   -       10,344  
Payments of debt principal, related parties   (98,262 )     -  
Proceeds from debt, senior debt   13,618,477       1,380,009  
Payments on debt principal, senior debt   (13,322,287 )     (3,248,001 )
Net proceeds from lines of credit   -       4,969  
Payments on leased assets, principal   (61,782 )     (50,888 )
Restricted cash for future acquisitions   -       (745,561 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities   136,146       (2,649,128 )
     
Effect of exchange rate on cash   (39,165 )     (2,024 )
     
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (9,061,860 )     499,248  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of the period   9,884,499       130,366  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of the period $ 822,639     $ 629,614  
 
See accompanying notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements

