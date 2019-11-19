Two Six Labs chosen for the 2019 Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON Va., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Labs announced today that the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) has chosen Two Six Labs for the NVTC Tech 100 for the second consecutive year.



Companies are selected for the Tech 100 by an NVTC judging committee for driving tech innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and leading growth in the Greater Washington region.

“Two Six Labs is honored to be named to the NVTC Tech 100 for the second year in a row. Our continued growth and expansion in the Northern Virginia region are driven by our development of industry leading technology and solutions for our customers,” said Chris Greamo, President and CEO of Two Six Labs.

About Two Six Labs

Two Six Labs is an advanced technology research and development company focused on missions of U.S. national security. Two Six Labs serves customers across the government sector and private industry. The Company’s fielded systems and productized solutions in cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and sensor networks actively support their customers at home and abroad.

www.twosixlabs.com , @ twosixlabs on Twitter, Two Six Labs on LinkedIn .

About the Northern Virginia Technology Council

The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia. As the largest technology council in the nation, NVTC serves about 1,000 companies and organizations, including businesses from all sectors of the technology industry, service providers, universities, foreign embassies, non-profit organizations and government agencies. Through its member companies, NVTC represents about 300,000 employees in the region.

www.nvtc.org

Media Contact

David Leach

Senior VP, Strategy & Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixlabs.com

703-782-9473



