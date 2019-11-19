Laurentian Bank Financial Group launches new offering to help Canadians improve their financial health

Launch of a fully-digital offering for Canadians looking for a unique and user-friendly experience

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group (TSX: LB) has launched a digital offering for personal customers under the LBC Digital brand. The launch marks a milestone for the organization whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health.



Customers looking for a new banking experience can now open, with straight through on-the-spot processing, chequing accounts, high-interest savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates from their mobile devices or online. All this, without paperwork or signatures. By opening an account at LBCDigital.ca, they can:

Enjoy a great interest rate of 3.30% 1 with our high interest savings account (HISA);

with our high interest savings account (HISA); Perform their daily banking transactions without monthly fees 2 through our new digital chequing account;

through our new digital chequing account; Invest in guaranteed investment certificates in just a few clicks.

"Nowadays, customers prefer to do their banking digitally – which means primarily on their mobile device or online when and where they want, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is what we are offering today,” said François Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Laurentian Bank Financial Group.

"Even though we have not been present outside Quebec in retail distribution since 2003, we are pleased to be able to serve customers from coast to coast once again under the Laurentian Bank banner. In the coming months, we will continue to develop more digital products, services and transactions to enhance our offering and stay on top of our customers' needs,” added François Desjardins.

Canadians outside Quebec can visit LBCDigital.ca to discover our latest online banking offering. Beginning in early 2020, the offer will be promoted in Quebec.

Today’s customers in Quebec already benefit from a complete banking experience through electronic services and in person at all Laurentian Bank Financial Clinics. Our Financial Clinics offer advice-based services through a multidisciplinary team of advisors, financial planners and private bankers to help customers achieve their financial goals.

1LBC Digital HISA rates as of October 20, 2019. All rates are subject to change at any time without prior notice. The applicable rate is paid on every dollar in the account. Interest is calculated daily on the closing balance and paid monthly on the last day of the month into the account.

2Other fees may apply. Please see fee schedule for further details.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With 3,300 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.

Information:

Hélène Soulard

Assistant Vice President, Communications

514 284-4500, extension 40015

helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca



