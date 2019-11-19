Celebrate Small Beer’s Big Impact on “Small Brewery Sunday”

Brewers Association’s inaugural holiday takes place December 1

/EIN News/ -- Boulder, Colo., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new holiday celebrating small and independent U.S. craft breweries will take place the Sunday after Thanksgiving, on December 1. The Brewers Association – the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers – has created the inaugural “Small Brewery Sunday” celebration to encourage beer lovers to support craft brewers and seek the independent craft brewer seal a certified mark that identifies beer brewed by independent brewers.

Small Brewery Sunday aims to support craft brewers during one of the busiest shopping weekends in the U.S. and highlight their contributions as small businesses. According to the 2018 Economic Impact Report released by the Brewers Association, the craft brewing industry contributed $79.1 billion to the U.S. economy and provided 559,545 total jobs. In addition to providing jobs and a space for community building, craft brewers also support tens of thousands of nonprofits and charitable organizations. According to the Brewers Association, craft brewers gave an estimated $92.6 million to charitable organizations in 2018.

“Every dollar a beer lover spends at a craft brewery and buying their craft beer at stores and restaurants, fuels a small business and supports the economic health of its local community,” said Julia Herz, craft beer program director, Brewers Association. “Small Brewery Sunday gives us beer lovers a formal reminder that when we buy a growler, crowler, six-pack or pint, we are supporting small brewery businesses and helping them keep their doors open, lights on and fermentation tanks full.”

Breweries and beer lovers can encourage others to join them in visiting their local independent craft brewery by downloading and sharing Small Brewery Sunday social media assets. Follow and share your Small Brewery Sunday experience using the hashtags #SmallBrewerySunday and #SeekTheSeal.

To locate an independent brewery, and learn more about Small Brewery Sunday, visit SmallBrewerySunday.com.

Editor’s Note: Media assets for the campaign are available for download and use.

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers, their beers and the community of brewing enthusiasts. The BA represents 5,000-plus U.S. breweries. The BA’s independent craft brewer seal is a widely adopted symbol that differentiates beers by small and independent craft brewers. The BA organizes events including the World Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, SAVOR™: An American Craft Beer & Food Experience, Homebrew Con™, National Homebrew Competition and American Craft Beer Week®. The BA publishes The New Brewer® magazine, and Brewers Publications® is the leading publisher of brewing literature in the U.S. Beer lovers are invited to learn more about the dynamic world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com® and about homebrewing via the BA’s American Homebrewers Association® and the free Brew Guru® mobile app. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 11246 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

