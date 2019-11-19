Newborn Screening Market: Industry Expected to Experience a Positive Growth till 2026

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Newborn Screening Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Newborn Screening Market are

PerkinElmer Inc.,

Natus Medical Incorporated,

Trivitron Healthcare

Baebies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danahar

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

c Vivosonic Inc.,

ZenTech S.A.,

Among others.

Drivers: Global Newborn Screening Market

Rising prevalence of newborn screening

Technological advancements in screening

Restraints: Newborn Screening Market

Stringent regulatory policies

High cost of automated devices

Opportunity: Newborn Screening Market

Next-generation sequencing technology for newborn screening

Challenge: Newborn Screening Market

Lack of skilled professionals

Segmentation: Global Newborn Screening Market

By Test Type (Dried Blood Spot Test, Hearing Screen Test, Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) Test),



Product Type (Instruments, Reagents and Assay Kits),



Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Hearing Screen Technology, Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology, Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays, Electrophoresis, DNA-Based Assays),



Disease Type (Critical Congenital Heart Diseases, Newborn Hearing Loss, Sickle Cell Disease, Phenylketonuria (PKU), Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Maple Syrup Urine Disease, Others),



End User (Hospital, Paediatric Clinics, Clinics),



Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)



Key questions answered in this report-:

What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the Newborn Screening market?

market? What are the difficulties hampering the market development?

Who are the key sellers in the market?

What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?

What are the key variables driving the worldwide Newborn Screening market?

market? What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?

