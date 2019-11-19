L.A. Care Health Plan Selects Apollo Managed Care Criteria Guidelines

Country’s largest publicly operated health plan to use Apollo’s medical review evidence-based clinical criteria to help support informed decisions regarding patient care and delivery

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Managed Care, Inc. (Apollo), an organization offering medical review criteria and clinical guidelines, today announced that L.A. Care Health Plan will use the Apollo Medical Review Criteria Guidelines for Managing Care® as a complement to their primary guideline resource.



"We at Apollo Managed Care are so pleased to have a highly respected and distinguished organization such as L.A. Care Health Plan see the value that we provide,” said Margaret Bischel, MD, Sr. Clinical Editor, Apollo Managed Care. “Having L.A. Care Health Plan join our growing list of subscribers is a tremendous feat for us as it shows Apollo's commitment to providing current, quality, evidence-based criteria suitable for large health plans.”

By utilizing Apollo’s cost-effective, comprehensive, easy-to-use guidelines, L.A. Care Health Plan is ensured access to criteria for the rarest medical conditions as well as direct access to clinical editors so they can request criteria not currently published in Apollo’s software.

“The pace of change in healthcare is growing exponentially. We needed a dynamic partner who could keep up with this rapid evolution in real time. The platform is easy to search and offers comprehensive guidelines reflective of in the moment medicine,” said David Kagan, MD, Senior Medical Director, Direct Network.

Updated daily, the Apollo criteria and guidelines are made available on a real-time basis via the Apollo Managed Care web portal. A proprietary algorithm provides notifications when a client searches on an area or subject not currently addressed within one of the existing applications. When this occurs, the Apollo team captures the required data and incorporates the new guideline into the software. All Apollo guidelines are subject to quarterly and annual reviews.

In July, Apollo announced the company earned Health Content Provider Accreditation from URAC – demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

For more information visit, https://apollomanagedcare.com/

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan serves nearly 2.2 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly-operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal , L.A. Care Covered™ , L.A. Care Cal MediConnect Plan and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan , all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care’s mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Apollo Managed Care

Apollo Managed Care, Inc. has been providing the medical community with quality, evidence-based medical review criteria and guidelines since 1997. The company’s comprehensive solution – Medical Review Criteria and Guidelines for Managing Care® – supports best practices and promotes objective decision making in an affordable, efficient, continuously updated format. Offering online access to more than 2,800 detailed clinical review criteria guidelines and evidence-based benefit interpretations that include benchmarks for commercial, Medicare and Medicaid populations, Apollo continues to be one of the industry’s most widely trusted resources supporting medically necessary and evidence-based healthcare. For more information, visit http://apollomanagedcare.com .

Contact:

Viri Naranjo

Apollo Managed Care, Inc.

(916) 905-5030

vnaranjo@apollomanagedcare.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.