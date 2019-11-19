There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,910 in the last 365 days.

Employees cite payroll deduction as their preferred payment method for future voluntary benefit purchases according to Eastbridge’s latest report

/EIN News/ -- AVON, Conn., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost 80% of employees surveyed in Eastbridge’s MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© Spotlight™ Report cited payroll deduction as their preferred payment method for future benefit purchases. As for other payment methods, 17% cited credit cards and only 5% cited EFT. Compared to our 2013 study, the preference for payroll deduction increased by 3% and credit cards by 14%, though payroll deduction remains the dominant preference.

In addition, when employees were asked to rate various reasons for buying voluntary products on their level of importance, around 90% of surveyed employees rated “the convenience of having premiums payroll-deducted” as important. The top two reasons were “reasonable cost for the coverage” and “products purchased filled my needs.” While “endorsement by the employer” and “influence of friends/family/co-workers” ranked lower on the list, almost three-quarters of respondents rated these reasons as important.

Eastbridge publishes MarketVision™ reports every few years covering the needs, wants and expectations of key customer groups – brokers, employers and employees. The MarketVision—The Employee Viewpoint© Spotlight™ Report updates the study completed in 2017 and provides relevant information carriers can use to develop better marketing strategies, including a more refined employee value proposition.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

