OJO Labs Recruits Leading Product Executive, Charles Myslinsky, as Chief Product Officer

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OJO Labs today announced the appointment of Charles Myslinsky as Chief Product Officer. Myslinsky joins OJO to lead product roadmap and growth, focusing on delighting the consumer with meaningful experiences. Collaborating with the leadership team, Myslinsky will build upon OJO’s product traction and work to implement the long-term vision of a trusted AI advisor for millions of users. Myslinsky joins the team following significant company momentum with the recent acquisition of RealSavvy and key executive hires including Chris Heller, former CEO of Keller Williams, and Karen Starns, who most recently led brand and customer experience at Amazon for Echo, Alexa, FireTV and Kindle.



Myslinsky is practiced in fast-paced product growth and market-leading consumer experiences for global eCommerce giants like Jet.com and Walmart. His ability to build product and visual design teams that can rapidly execute high-impact, consumer-centric features will accelerate the use of OJO. Notably, Myslinsky led the trajectory of Jet.com that sold to Walmart for $3.3 billion. As VP of Product, Myslinsky brought on thousands of sellers and grew the product catalog to tens of millions of listings, directly contributing Jet’s record $1B gross merchandise volume run rate. Following the acquisition of Jet, Myslinsky led Walmart’s effort to create a single platform enabling product discovery, consideration and purchase across physical and digital storefronts; key to the organization’s ambitious omnichannel strategy.

Speaking on his appointment as CPO, Myslinsky said, “My favorite problems have been those that sit at a consumer paradigm shift. Throughout my career, I’ve worked to create unified buying experiences for customers, bringing physical and digital shopping together. When I learned about the vision and opportunity at OJO to impact one of the largest purchases consumers make, I became excited about this challenge.” At OJO Labs, Myslinsky will oversee all aspects of product development, serving as an advocate for the customer and partner for the real estate agents in decisions related to the product operations, roadmap and design.

“OJO was founded on the belief that complex decision-making could be made easier,” said John Berkowitz, CEO of OJO Labs. “Charles will play a critical role in defining a product experience that builds trust and enables people to make life’s most complex, high-stakes decisions with confidence. His experience in product development will serve as a major asset as we build technology that is customer-first not just in theory, but in practice.”

Myslinsky will partner closely with Qingqing Ouyang, EVP of Engineering, to rapidly scale the product and place OJO in the hands of millions of consumers.“We share a common vision for the product, and are dedicated to building a truly differentiated customer experience with OJO,” Ouyang said. “Charles’s product leadership expertise, combined with our first-class team of engineers, will enable us to rapidly scale OJO, and create experiences that are uniquely suited to earn consumer trust in the home-buying journey.”

“OJO is poised to create an entirely new category in which experience and trust are paramount” Myslinsky said. “We have an opportunity to foster meaningful, long-term customer and partnership relationships built on trust in a way that has never been done before. I am thrilled to join this incredibly talented, passionate team with such an important mission.”

About OJO Labs Inc.

OJO Labs is a personal advisor for complex decision making, leveraging patented AI technology and industry expertise to deliver deeply personalized recommendations for consumers. With a business model built on trust, the company is setting a new standard for engagement between people, information and companies. OJO Home , the company’s first use case for its platform, empowers consumers to discover and purchase homes with confidence. The solution is poised to scale to millions of users across the US and Canada.

OJO Labs is backed by the two most active VC firms in Texas, leaders in real estate and financing industries, as well as key industry executives. The company has been recognized with 25 major industry and workplace awards in 2019, including AI Breakthrough Awards and Fortune Magazine’s Best Workplaces. OJO Labs executives have also been recognized for their excellence, with the Austin Business Journal naming John Berkowitz 2019 Best CEO and Naveed Tejany for 2019 Best CFO. OJO Labs is headquartered in Austin with an operations team in St. Lucia and totals over 250 employees. For more information visit: OJO.com .

Charles Myslinsky, CPO of OJO Labs. OJO Home is an AI advisor for home-buying.



