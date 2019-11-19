Velocity’s Expertise Managing SAP Workloads & Cloud Migrations to be on Display at UKISUG Connect

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a global leader in enterprise cloud application management services, will exhibit at the United Kingdom and Ireland SAP User Group (UKISUG) Connect conference Dec. 1-3 in Birmingham, U.K. Velocity will showcase its trusted and proven expertise in migrating and managing SAP workloads, including S/4HANA.



UKISUG Connect is the largest annual gathering of SAP professionals, experts, partners and users in the U.K. and Ireland. Spread over three days, UKISUG Connect is the go-to annual conference for all SAP users and includes multiple opportunities to learn from SAP experts, network with like-minded peers and collaborate to help influence SAP.

Velocity will be located at Stand S20 and have a team of SAP and cloud migration experts on-site to answer any questions attendees may have about the next steps in their digital transformation plans and accelerating their journey to the cloud.

Velocity’s qualifications and capabilities include the following highlights:

More than 15 years of managing SAP workloads

175 SAP implementations and cloud migrations

Over 100 global resources and four global competency centers

Certified SAP Hosting and Managed Services Provider

Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network

"Between options for S/4HANA and cloud migrations, organizations need to identify partnership opportunities that can deliver fast and valuable results,” said Chance Veasey, SVP, SAP Line of Business, Velocity. "The fundamental technology changes in S/4HANA mean that making the move can be a big undertaking for some organizations. Each business is unique, so there's no one-size-fits-all migration path. With Velocity, customizing your path to success has never been easier."

About Velocity Technology Solutions

Velocity is reinventing cloud services and enterprise application management. Our solutions give CIOs and their teams more control over using technology to produce better business results. We accelerate IT from a reactive cost center to a proactive and agile enabler. With Velocity, industry leaders improve asset management and performance reporting from a financial standpoint by leveraging big data, analytics and integrated hosting solutions. From the technical side, Velocity ensures maximum availability, performance, and user access of IT systems, so businesses can operate as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible. For more information, visit www.velocitycloud.com .

