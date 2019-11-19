Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company to Host In-Store National Esports Tournament in Its 47 Gaming Centers Across 14 States

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”) announced today that it will host its first national esports tournament commencing on the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday. The free entry, cross-platform, $5,000 cash prize Fortnite® tournament will take place across the nationwide network of Simplicity Esports and PLAYlive Nation gaming centers.

In July 2019, Simplicity Esports completed the acquisition of PLAYlive Nation, Inc., expanding its nationwide footprint and furthering its mission to bring esports to the masses. The Fortnite® tournament is the first official companywide endeavor offering the general public an opportunity to compete on various dates throughout the months of November and December. Additional tournaments are forthcoming in various titles which will be announced in the near future.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “It is exciting to offer the esports gaming community the opportunity to compete in a National Tournament utilizing our nationwide footprint of esports gaming centers. Fortnite® is an obvious choice for our first tournament, as it is the most popular title played throughout our gaming centers. Our 47 brick and mortar locations have a vast reach, which allows the company to further engage publishers, casual gamers, and aspiring professional esports athletes. With 32 locations in shopping malls throughout North America, this holiday season represents an advantageous time to further introduce our brand and offerings to the public.“

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB: WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including PUBG®, Fortnite®, League of Legends®, Overwatch®, Gears of War®, Smite®, and various other titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

PUBG®, Fortnite®, League of Legends®, Overwatch®, Gears of War®, and Smite® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Fortnite® tournaments adhere to the Fortnite® event license Terms. This event is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

