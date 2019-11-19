Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Announces Merger Exchange Ratio for Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund Merger With Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund (“LVU”) (TSX: LVU.UN) is pleased to announce the exchange ratio for the merger (the “Merger”) of LVU and Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund (“MPY”).



Pursuant to the Merger, each holder of units of LVU will automatically receive 0.50217 Class F units of MPY for each unit of LVU held on the effective date of the Merger, being November 19, 2019.

Units of LVU were delisted as at the close of business on November 8, 2019. Unitholders of LVU are not required to take any action to be recognized as unitholders of MPY. Details of the Merger are outlined in a management information circular dated October 2, 2019 that is available on www.sedar.com and www.strathbridge.com .

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President, CFO



Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.strathbridge.com

info@strathbridge.com







