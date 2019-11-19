ETEL’s Newly Optimized IL+ Motors For Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing

ETEL 's new updated ironless linear motors.

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ETEL, a direct drive motor manufacturer of the HEIDENHAIN Group, now offers updated ironless linear motors optimized for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. Called the IL+ product lines, these motors are offered in the same profile as ETEL’s previously established ironless linear motors but now specially re-designed to allow for increased performance to benefit these two industries.

Unique to the IL+, a change in material selection now allows the ETEL ironless motors to operate up to 600VDC and reach a temperature limit up to 130°C, as opposed to the previous market standard of 300VDC and 80°C. This allows an increase in overall speed along with a greater force operating range. Track sizes are available in increments of 128, 256, and 512mm.

Compared to the previous models, the IL+ series offers up to 20% temperature reduction at the same working point, reducing thermal expansion in both the glider and Magway as well as lowering any reduction in precision. The improvement of the forced air-cooling option now available on all sizes also allows an increase in continuous force by a factor of two.

Along with a new improved cooling option and other updates, the ETEL IL+ ironless linear motors are available in two size ranges: the ILF+ focusses on smaller scale operations with a reduced size and length, while the ILM+ targets higher force operations with a greater variety of lengths. Both contribute to high precision and throughput during the electronics and semiconductor manufacturing processes.

The ILF+ ironless linear motors are small size motors perfectly suited for very high dynamic and low moving mass applications. In addition, the total absence of force ripple ensures perfect speed stability and makes ILF+ suited for scanning applications where speed control is a key specification.

The ILM+ ironless linear motors are a more powerful version of the ILF+ motors. The ILM+ series combine all advantages of ironless motors and provides high continuous force. This motor family is suited for the most demanding mid- to high-mass scanning applications where zero attraction forces and outstanding speed stability are required. The low mass per force ratio also makes ILM+ suited for very high dynamic applications.

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL (www.heidenhain.us). As a leading international supplier of direct drive and motion control components and integrated systems, ETEL supports high tech industry with linear motors, torque motors, positioning stages, and motion controllers/systems. More ETEL information can be found at: https://www.heidenhain.us/product/direct-drive-motors-and-motion-systems/

