Sompo International Appoints Mikio Okumura Chief Executive Officer of Sompo International Holdings Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (SIH), a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Mikio Okumura will be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. effective on January 1st, 2020 subject to regulatory approvals. Reporting to Mr. John Charman, CEO of Sompo Holdings Overseas Insurance and Reinsurance Business and Chairman of SIH, Mr. Okumura is succeeding Mr. Nigel Frudd who will still be responsible for Overseas M&A for the Sompo Group and will also act as a Special Advisor to the Sompo Group CEO, Mr. Kengo Sakurada on other critical global issues with effect from 1st of April 2020.



Mr. Okumura currently serves as Sompo Group’s Chief Strategy Officer, is an Executive Officer of Sompo Holdings and is a Non-Executive Director of SIH having previously served as the CEO of Sompo Group’s Nursing Care and Healthcare business in Japan from April 1, 2016 until March 31, 2019. In his new role, Mr. Okumura will be also be appointed an Executive Director of SIH effective on January 1st, 2020 and intends to relocate to SIH’s offices in New York City subject to immigration approval.

Mr. Charman commented, “I am delighted to welcome Okumura-san as CEO of Sompo International Holdings. Having worked very closely with him as a Non-Executive Director of SIH and together as members of the Sompo Holdings Group global executive committee over the last year, I have been impressed by his demonstrated leadership, global experience and what he has been able to accomplish throughout his career. I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow and develop SIH’s extensive, global insurance and reinsurance platforms.

I would also like to thank Nigel for his contributions to SIH over the last two and a half years. I am looking forward to continuing to work with him as a member of the Sompo Holdings Group Global Executive Committee and in his new role as Special Advisor to the Sompo Group CEO. I wish him much success as we continue to grow and transform Sompo Holdings Group.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor's on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International's headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit: www.sompo-intl.com .

