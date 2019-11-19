Algolia Strengthens World-Class Executive Team with Addition of New Chief People Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Search-as-a-Service Market Leader Adds Industry Veterans as Company Continues Growth Trajectory

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced two new strategic additions to its executive bench, with Kristie Rodenbush joining as Chief People Officer and Iain Hassall signing on as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



These key new hires come one month after the company announced a $110 million funding round and explosive growth, with more than 8,000 customers using Algolia to delight their users by connecting them with the products and content they want in milliseconds. Additionally, Algolia was recently ranked 125 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

“Algolia is empowering every company to create delightful search and discovery experiences. Our mission is to help businesses of any size to connect people with the content and services they seek via a personalized, relevant search experience,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder and CEO of Algolia. “Adding Kristie and Iain to our team aligns with our continued growth goals, and both exemplify our core values of Grit, Trust, Care, Candor and Humility. We are excited to have them join us on our journey as we work to reinvent search.”

Kristie Rodenbush – Chief People Officer

As Chief People Officer, Rodenbush leads people and places globally for Algolia, including human resources, recruiting and real estate. She has 20 years of experience in HR at public and private technology companies in Silicon Valley as well as in HR strategy consulting. She has helped companies such as Alphabet, Imperva, HP and Yahoo! leverage people and culture to both grow and transform their business.

“Algolia is in the midst of a rapid growth period. It is critical that the company continues to build a top-notch team while celebrating its innovative company culture within every office around the globe,” Rodenbush said. “I look forward to playing a role in the company’s success as Algolia works to lead the search and discovery market by delivering innovative, personalized and intelligent search.”

Iain Hassall – Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining Algolia as CFO, Hassall spent nine years at Zuora, where he held several roles including VP of Finance and Head of Sales Operations and Strategy. During his tenure, Zuora grew from a $10M to $300M business and he was directly involved in raising over $200M venture capital fundraising and the company’s successful IPO in 2018. Hassall also spent 15 years with KPMG’s audit and assurance practice, focusing on SaaS clients in both the U.S. and Australia.

“Search and discovery is quickly becoming one of the most strategic initiatives for all companies with a digital presence. Algolia's developer-first approach has positioned the company as the leader in the space,” Hassall said. “I'm thrilled to bring my experience in organization building to help the company capitalize on this amazing opportunity.”

About Algolia

Algolia is the Search-as-a-Service platform that enables companies of all sizes to deliver fast and relevant digital experiences that drive real results. With Algolia, consumers are able to find and discover what they want easily across web, mobile, and voice. Algolia allows developers and business teams to build and optimize delightful search and discovery experiences that increase online engagement, conversion rates and revenue. More than 8,000 companies including Stripe, Slack, Discovery Inc., Medium, LVMH, Lacoste, Zendesk and Birchbox rely on Algolia to manage 70 billion search queries a month. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York and Atlanta. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com .

Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Algolia

algolia@offleashpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.