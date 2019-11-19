Wilsonart Launches Color Me Intrigued from the Virtual Design Library

New Unique Patterns Represent Colorful Design Personalities

/EIN News/ -- TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the broad spectrum of colors created when white light diverges through a prism, Wilsonart’s latest Virtual Design Library (VDL) release, Color Me Intrigued , celebrates life’s subtle and wide-ranging differences. The Collection’s colorful personalities contribute to a beautiful tapestry that is both diverse yet unified.



“Just as colorful expressions such as ‘tickled pink’ or ‘green with envy’ describe our dispositions, Color Me Intrigued piques our curiosity and provokes an emotional response with bold-minded patterns and colors that run the range of warm, cool, bright and subdued,” noted Natalia Smith, Design Manager at Wilsonart.

The Collection’s saturated hues set a definitive mood, while delicately faceted geometric shapes and fresh woodgrains poetically unify into an eclectic genre. Color Me Intrigued offers diverse and versatile patterns that may read serious and sophisticated, funky and playful, or simply chic depending on the prevailing style of furnishings and accessories.

New introductions Fruit Punch, Waterspout, Blue Yonder, Grape Jelly, Green Tourmaline and Iolite, join existing patterns Quince , Kale Leaf , Blue Curacao and Radiant Brass as bold, exotic hues that derive depth from the graphic Crossweave pattern . Emerald Jewel, Amethyst Jewel and Sapphire Jewel offer mysteriously faceted smoky tones with geometric complexity. Washington Slab, Seasoned Maple and Sunken Oak join existing pattern Cocoa Marquetry , to add sophistication and variety to Wilsonart’s expansive collection of woodgrains .

Fruit Punch, Y0475-60

Fruit Punch is a dark red medium-scale optical solid design in a graphic weave pattern.

Waterspout, Y0476-60

Waterspout is a medium-scale optical solid design in a turquoise color graphic weave pattern.

Blue Yonder, Y0732-60

Blue Yonder is a mid-toned dusty blue in a medium-scale optical solid design.

Grape Jelly, Y0734-60

Grape Jelly is a bright purple medium-scale abstract design in a crossweave pattern.

Green Tourmaline, Y0736-60

Green Tourmaline is a rich green in a medium-scale optical solid design.

Iolite, Y0737-60

Iolite is a medium scale crossweave pattern in a deep purple.

Sapphire Jewel, Y0738-60

Sapphire Jewel is a medium-scale geometric design of blues and greys with a sketched look.

Emerald Jewel, Y0739-60

Emerald Jewel is a rich green abstract design in geometric shapes of green and grey.

Amethyst Jewel, Y0741-60

Amethyst Jewel is a sketched geometric pattern of medium-scale in shades of purple and greys.

Washington Slab, Y0742K-78

Washington Slab is a rich medium-toned cherry wood in a large slab layout with cracks and other casual features.

Seasoned Maple, Y0743K-16

Seasoned Maple is a planked large-scale wood design in a medium brown tone with cathedrals and slight Anegre movement.

Sunken Oak, Y0744K-16

Sunken Oak is a dark brown woodgrain with iron oxide stains throughout the design.

Designers will find Color Me Intrigued an exquisitely expressive collection essential to crafting an authentic sense of place with an inquisitively distinct flavor. Visualize them today.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid, New Leaf, Polyrey, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal, Shore, Technistone® and Wetwall brands, the company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

Contact:

Tammy Weadock, Wilsonart

tammy.weadock@wilsonart.com

(254) 207-3444

