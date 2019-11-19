Free Medicare Forums During Medicare Enrollment Season Offered by PIH Health

Healthcare Network Provides Information to Eligible Medicare Recipients

/EIN News/ -- Whittier, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help provide Medicare enrollment information, PIH Health hosts free Medicare forums to answer questions and provide information for Medicare recipients. The final forum for this year takes place on Saturday, November 23 at 9:35 a.m. at PIH Health Hospital - Whittier. Spanish session to follow at 10:40 a.m.

Eligible Medicare recipients, primarily those aged 65 and older, can review their current Medicare coverage, make changes or choose a new plan during the annual election period (AEP) which takes place from October 15 to December 7 every year.

“Medicare enrollment season is the perfect opportunity to review coverage options, especially since Medicare plans can change from year-to-year affecting the costs of plans,” says Roberto Madrid MD, vice president of Medical Operations, PIH Health Physicians – Group Division. “It is also the best time to assess healthcare needs and if there are new medications or a recent diagnosis with a medical condition, it is important to determine if a new plan is needed.”

During this time, recipients can select the health plan, doctors and hospital that work best for them. It’s important to remember that when selecting a doctor and medical group, Medicare recipients are also choosing the hospital where they will be admitted, should the need arise in the future. This year, PIH Health has added three new Medicare Advantage Plans to their list of accepted health plans: Alignment Health Plan (effective 1/1/20), Blue Shield of California, Blue Shield Promise Health Plan, CareMore (Contract ending on 12/31/19), Health Net, Humana, SCAN (effective 1/1/20) and UnitedHealthcare.

For a full list of contracted health plans and PIH Health’s free Medicare forums and benefit presentations, visit PIHHealth.org/AEP. To speak with a PIH Health representative for Medicare information, call 888.365.4450.

###

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 2.5 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey and features 27 outpatient medical locations, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, women’s health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation’s Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation’s top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology for both PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey. Healthgrades®, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, recently honored PIH Health Hospital - Whittier with the 2019 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award and for the fifth consecutive year, the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2015-2019). PIH Health invests millions each year in community education and free and low-cost services to support those with the greatest need. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

